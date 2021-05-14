City hosts workshop for next year’s cautiously optimistic 051421

City hosts workshop for next year’s cautiously optimistic city budget, full council agenda next week

By SARA HALL

City Council will discuss the upcoming fiscal year finances, along with a proposed neighborhood protection plan, waste management services, and proposed residential organics program next week.

First up, before the regular 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday (May 18), council will host a budget workshop at 3 p.m.

The public event will include a staff presentation on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget of $108.1 million in estimated operating revenues and $107.9 million in proposed operating and capital project appropriations.

The one-year proposal is in contrast to the city’s pre-pandemic typical two-year proposal. This is a cautiously optimistic approach, City Manager John Pietig explained in his budget transmittal letter.

Council members will provide feedback to the city manager regarding items on the “wish list” and the proposed budget, or other direction as appropriate. Council is scheduled to adopt the budget on June 15.

The budget is available online for public review on the city’s website and in the city clerk’s office. Staff also recommends residents review Pietig’s budget transmittal letter, which highlights the current fiscal environment and proposed changes for next year.

“As in past years, not all requests are accommodated in the budget,” the staff report for the workshop notes.

The budget is balanced and revenues continue to improve, according to the presentation attached to the staff report. The proposed budget keeps 20 percent of the general fund intact.

The proposed budget adds back several services cut last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as adds new services to improve quality of life for residents. It also recommends utilizing the American Rescue Plan to bridge economic recovery.

Highlights of the 2021-22 budget include: Incorporation of the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan; increases contract services for community development; adds new positions to community development and administrative services; increases funding for capital equipment to pre-pandemic levels; adds one-time funding for information technology improvements; reinstates raises voluntarily forgone by employees as of January 1, 2022; and expedites Community Assistance and Cultural Arts funding grants.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget will be reviewed on Tuesday

“This past year will be remembered as a time of unprecedented challenges for the city, its employees, residents, and businesses,” Pietig wrote in the transmittal letter. “The economic impacts of the pandemic on the federal, state, and regional economies have been unparalleled.”

Facing estimated revenue losses of $12 million when the pandemic first hit last year, council approved an entirely new budget for fiscal year 2020-21, including “bad” and “worse” revenue outlooks, cutting $13 million from the budget.

“At that time, it was assumed reserves would be needed to balance the budget for the foreseeable future,” Pietig explained.

The city didn’t lay off any employees and limited furloughs, he said, while keeping core services intact and expanding public safety services and sanitation services.

“The city had to adapt to the daily challenges of COVID-19 while serving the community with the highest standards,” Pietig said, noting some of the accomplishments from the past year.

He described the upcoming fiscal year’s proposed budget with a “proceed with cautious optimism” attitude.

City revenues continue to improve, and over the next two years the American Relief Act will provide the city with $4.3 million to backfill lost revenue from the pandemic, Pietig explained.

“The City Council’s timely and strategic financial decisions over the past year have positioned the city well to begin moving past the pandemic. As more people become vaccinated, businesses continue to increase capacity, and large venues begin to reopen, the summer of 2021 is looking like a strong beginning to the recovery,” Pietig wrote. “However, the recovery is susceptible to changes in the pandemic and uncertainty, making long-term financial planning more difficult. Therefore, this year the proposed budget is for one-year and is it anticipated that the city will return to a two-year budget next year.”

Estimated operating revenues for next year are expected to increase $1.4 million, or 1.3 percent over the current year-end estimates for FY 2020-21 and 15.1 percent over the estimates made in July 2020, Pietig explains in the letter. Proposed appropriations increase $12.3 million, or 12.9 percent over the FY 2020-21 revised adopted budget approved in July 2020.

The general fund, the city’s primary operating fund, has a proposed budget of $72.6 million in estimated revenues and $72.4 million, with operating revenue and transfers exceeding appropriations by approximately $200,000.

Property tax is expected to increase 3 percent, transient occupancy tax (hotel tax) 5 percent, and sales tax 15 percent over the current year-end estimate for FY 2020-21.

The revenues forecast for next year remains below pre-pandemic levels, Pietig wrote, however, the general fund is healthy with the 20 percent reserve intact and revenues exceeding expenditures next year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan aims to increase sanitation and safety near beaches, parks, and trails

During the regular meeting on Tuesday, council will consider an ordinance relating to the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan.

Following council’s approval of the plan on March 9, staff is returning with an omnibus ordinance, which, if approved, would amend the city’s municipal code to implement the seven policies within the scope provided by the council.

The program’s goals are to reduce visitor impacts, improve residents’ quality of life, increase beach and park safety, reduce litter citywide, and enhance the environment. The plan includes 27 service enhancements and new programs, as well as the seven policy directives.

Policies include:

--Prohibiting the use of certain single-use plastics in city beaches, parks, and trails.

--Prohibiting local businesses use and distribution of certain non-recyclable single-use to-go containers.

--Prohibiting feeding wild birds in city parks

--Regulating shade structures on city beaches.

--Requiring bicycles to be stored at designated spaces on Main Beach and Heisler Park.

--Expanding the prohibition of abandonment of personal property in public spaces.

--Modifying the operating hours of non-coastal city parks.

If approved, the ordinance amendments would become effective by summer. At council’s request, staff discussed the plastic related ordinance amendments with local restaurant owners, who were supportive of implementing it without delay.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a solid waste collection services franchise agreement update and proposed residential and multi-family organics programs.

The city’s agreement with Waste Management of Orange County will expire on June 30, 2023. The company has provided Laguna Beach with waste collection services since 1993.

Staff is seeking direction on the next steps in procuring a new franchise agreement. Options include negotiating a new multi-year agreement with Waste Management or soliciting new proposals from other qualified enterprises.

“There are advantages and disadvantages with either option,” the staff report reads.

The current hauler is familiar with Laguna Beach, but the city could “test the market” with a new provider although there is no guarantee the service or rates would be better.

The agenda item also includes directing the city manager to return to council with a contract amendment with Waste Management of Orange County by July 13 in order to implement a state mandated proposed residential organics program and multi-family customer food waste program beginning January 1, 2022.

If approved, a public hearing will be set for July 13 to consider increasing residential solid waste service rates by 24 percent in order to meet the new state program requirements.

Staff is also asking council to authorize the legal services of Rutan & Tucker, specifically Attorney Patrick Munoz, to assist with the development of a state-mandated waste disposal reduction ordinance and procurement policy, and return to City Council in November for consideration. Legal services estimated not to exceed $30,000.

Earlier in the meeting, the consent calendar will include a proclamation for Pietig will be read to honor his public service and contribution to the betterment of Laguna Beach.

Other consent calendar items include: Several parking and traffic resolutions, as recommended by the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee; award a contract to RRM Design Firm in the amount of $376,990 for preliminary engineering and entitlements for the Promenade on Forest; approve the 2021 performance schedule; authorize staff to execute a cooperative agreement with Caltrans to reimburse the city up to $110,590 for traffic control services on Coast Highway, an amendment to the agreement with Traffic Management, Inc. in the amount not-to-exceed $110,590 for additional traffic control services, and appropriate $110,590 for the Caltrans Laguna Canyon Channel Culvert Replacement project with a matching increase in estimated revenue; and authorize staff to execute an amendment to the Civic Solutions, Inc. professional services agreement to prepare the city’s 6th cycle Housing Element in the amount of $38,531.

The regular Council agenda is available online here. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 99558809825#.

Note: The budget workshop starts at 3 p.m. To participate via Zoom, click here. The Webinar ID is 98245107457#.

Both meetings can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may speak in person in Council Chambers by entering the chambers through the rear door, speak on your subject of interest, and immediately exit through the front door. A face covering must be worn while in the chambers, including while speaking.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on May 17 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on May 18 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on May 18, the council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.