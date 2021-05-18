NewLeftHeader

 May 18, 2021

Community rises to support Ocean Institute’s essential enrichment – online auction live now

Despite the many challenges during the thick of the pandemic, Ocean Institute (OI) was able to continue to fulfill its mission through the generous support of the community and is calling on the community again to help support essential enrichment in the 2021-2022 school year. 

Ocean Institute engaged the business community to support its Celebration of Resilience to be held online May 17-22. Ocean Institute is now turning to the public to join in the fun and participate in bidding. 

After closing its doors on March 16, 2020, the community rose up in an extraordinary way to keep Ocean Institute afloat and provided the resources to continue to fulfill its mission in innovative ways. Introducing virtual learning and outdoor excursions, the organization continued to reach thousands of students, including 8,000 from under-resourced schools. 

For decades, OI has ensured access to ocean education through the Adopt-A-Class program. “The donations and support from our community during the pandemic enabled us to create innovative virtual programs which brought education and joy into hospitals, homeless shelters, and school Zoom classes during the darkest of times,” said Dr. Wendy Marshall, President & CEO of OI. “As we emerge from the pandemic, we cannot wait to return to delivering in-person programs again. Nothing compares to getting students out on the water.”

The auction opened yesterday (May 17) and runs through Saturday (May 22) at 8 p.m. The celebration includes an online auction loaded with dining experiences, getaways, recreation, beauty, food, and wine packages, and more. All items were donated by local businesses. “We know small businesses have taken a hit. We had trepidation about asking for donations as so many are struggling to rebuild, but we are thrilled that the response was absolutely overwhelming,” said Marshall. 

The culmination of the online auction coincides with the sold-out Celebration of Resilience dinner and live auction at the Ocean Institute. Between the online and live auction, OI aims to raise $200,000 to support Adopt-A-Class. “This is about community and winning. For us, to meet this goal is to continue our tradition as strong as ever and to punch through the pandemic with heart and humility. We know we can do this together.”

Ocean Institute is hopeful for strong participation in the online auction and that the community will recognize and support the many businesses that gave at a time that is still very difficult.

To view the supporters and participate in the auction, visit www.oceaninstitute.org.

 

