 Volume 13, Issue 40  |  May 18, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 051821

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May 18, 2021

Degrees of separation make all the difference at Brooks Street

Dennis 5Late Saturday night’s little squirt produced 0.06 inches of moisture, a mere drop in the bucket. Our 2020-21 rainy season total now stands at 4.35 inches, making it the third driest season on record. Next in line is the 2001-02 season with 4.42 inches.

Local ocean temps have lost a few degrees in recent days so we’re back to square one at a chilly 60 degrees. May Gray has been rough on us so far thanks to the enemy called La Nina, and we still have the second half of the month and June to deal with. A word to the wise for folks from out of state who want to hang at our beaches: Wait until at least July.

Eastern Pacific tropical systems rarely affect our local weather but one thing they do affect is our surf nearly every summer. The number of south and SSE swells from these tropical storms and hurricanes varies from year to year. Here in town, Brooks Street really fires when there’s a big Baja swell in the water. When it’s a solid 6-8 ft, the outer reef, known as Second Reef, will break and re-form into a fast, hollow ride on the inside reef. A surfer can get a 200-yard ride if conditions are right and sometimes make it all the way to Oak Street, a block north of Brooks Street. For that to happen, you need a strong severe angle straight south (180 degrees) to even SSE (160 degrees) to make Brooks Street break properly, as the ocean’s bathymetry is set for prime energy. A short interval between waves on Baja swells is at 10-11 seconds. These two factors are the most important factors to be in place for Brooks to really shine. 

Your longer period (16-20 seconds) waves that travel all the way from the Southern Hemisphere do not hit the reef properly, coming in at a different direction (usually 170-210 degrees), so the waves tend to close out a lot, as that direction is not that favorable. Only Baja swells make Brooks break with much better shape as they push up the beach offering a long ride with minimal unmakeable sections.

As I said, the amount of clean Baja swell action varies greatly from year to year, so some seasons are flimsy at best, and some can be average with about a half dozen good swells. A few can be epic, with a good dozen or more events. 

We’ve had a couple of summers where there was no surf from Mexican systems. It’s not that there weren’t any storms, but they were not moving in the right direction to push a swell our way. When a hurricane moves straight to the west inside our swell “window,” the swells that are pushed ahead of the storm travel in a westerly direction and straight out to sea, so we get nothing. But if that storm is moving to WNW, we’ll get about 50-60 percent of its energy, especially when the storm is moving slowly at 10 mph or less.

If the hurricane is moving to the NW or even NNW in our swell window, then we’re in there! Expect some epic waves in about 60-72 hours. More on Baja swells and some of the biggest on record over the last 60 plus years coming up in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna. Here’s hoping you have a great week. We’re finally turning the corner on this virus so let’s keep praying for that trend to continue.

ALOHA!

 

