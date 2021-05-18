NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 40  |  May 18, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 051821

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Where is this whale breaching? On the sidewalk in front of a South Laguna shop, next to Papa’s Tacos! Who solved Maggi’s challenge? Laurie Kirkland was the sole winner – bragging rights deserved!

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 5 18 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Whale sculpture in South Laguna

 

