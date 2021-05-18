NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 40  |  May 18, 2021

LCAD, in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum 051821

LCAD, in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum, presents Emerging Masters 2021

Emerging Masters is a diverse and impressive exhibition featuring works by graduate students from Laguna College of Art and Design’s Masters of Fine Arts programs in Drawing and Painting. These creative and skilled artists are among today’s most promising emerging artists.

Exhibiting artists include: Brian Blasman, Tracy Child, Jessica Chong, Peter Clarke, Daniel DeMeza, LinHui Ding, Jason Dowd, Matt Duckett, Jody Gerber, Tony Guo, Mike Lee, Jill Maytorena, Kelley Mogilka, Mark Silverberg, Kelly Jane Smith-Fatten, Laura Sonnek, Agostino Vaccaro, Ray Vargas, Renae Wang, Pamela Wells, Mason Williams, Xiaohan (Nora) Xu, and Emma Yervandyan.

LCAD in Smash

Courtesy of LAM

Mike Duckett, “Smash”

“It’s great to have the chance to spotlight these remarkable artists at a world-class museum. Students come to LCAD because we believe that enduring art comes from a fusion of contemporary ideas and time-honored skills. Learning how to draw and paint with a high level of skill is a discipline that enables the artist to truly see and effectively communicate what one comes to understand,” says Peter Zokosky, exhibition curator and LCAD MFA Chair.

LCAD in Diner Window

Courtesy of LAM

Renae Wang, “Diner Window”

Please note: Advance tickets for timed entry are required. Click here to plan your visit.

Selected works include: 

--Brian Blasman, The Accident Lawyer Knows Best, 2021, watercolor on paper, 12” x 16” 

--Tracy Child, LA COVID, 2020, oil on canvas, 30” x 24”

--Jessica Chong, Mockingbird, 2021, oil on canvas, 30” x 40” 

--Peter Clarke, Baleen and Bone Flowers, 2021, oil on canvas, 24” x 30”

--Daniel DeMeza, Hallelujah, 2021, oil on stretched canvas, 39” x 54”

--Jason Dowd, Pot, Tangerines, and Pycanthra Berries, 2021, oil on canvas mounted on panel, 14” x 18”

--Matt Duckett, Smash, 2021, oil on canvas, 59” x 59”

--Jody Gerber, Hesitation, 2021, oil on linen, 18” x 24”

--Mike Lee, Awakening of Night, 2020, oil on panel, 30” x 30” 

--Jill Maytorena, Jardin, 2021, soft pastel on panel, 36” x 24” 

--Kelley Mogilka, Surrender, 2021, oil on panel, 32” x 48” 

--Kelly Jane Smith-Fatten, Ritual, 2021, oil on canvas, 31” x 24” 

--Laura Sonnek, I’m Immortal!, 2021, oil on canvas, 30” x 30”

--Renae Wang, Diner Window, 2020, oil on canvas, 36” x 48” 

--Pamela Wells, Butterly Goddess, 2021, oil on canvas, 23” x 19” 

--Mason Williams, Boulders and Yucca, 2021, oil on canvas, 12” x 16”

--Emma Yervandyan, Untitled, 2021, oil on canvas, 40” x 30”

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr 

For more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org or call (949) 494-8971.

 

