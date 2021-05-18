NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 40  |  May 18, 2021

Laguna Live! continues Summer Jazz 2021 051821

Laguna Live! continues Summer Jazz 2021 series Wednesday with Adam Bravo

Laguna Live! is delighted to present a weekly series of acclaimed jazz musicians on Wednesday evenings through June 23rd. The concerts will be live-streamed and available on Facebook at 6 p.m. on the dates indicated for each artist below.   

The series continues this coming Wednesday, May 19 with the Adam Bravo Quintet. Keyboardist, producer, musical director, and composer/arranger Adam Bravo is a dynamic presence on the Los Angeles music scene. His credits include BTS, The Pussycat Dolls, JJ Lin, Nicole Scherzinger, Nik West, Deborah Cox, Eden Espinosa, Raquel Rodriguez, Gavin Turek, Louis Cole, Amber Navran, Pia Toscano, Rumer Willis, For the Record Live!, and Tim Gill. 

Laguna Live Adam Bravo

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Adam Bravo Quintet hits the stage virtually this Wednesday 

Bravo’s film and television credits include Mank, Dear White People, Black Monday, and Motown Magic. Adam is also an educator who holds faculty positions at Saddleback College and AMDA.

The series continues on May 26 with John Noreyko’s TUBOP, June 2 with the Jason Fabus Quintet, June 9 with Peggy Duguesnel & Friends, June 16 with the Kevin Hicks Quintet, and June 23 with the Brian Clancy Quintet. 

These virtual concerts are brought to you, at no cost, thanks to the Music Performance Trust Fund and American Federation of Musicians Local 7. For more information, to RSVP, or to see concerts in the series that you may have missed, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

