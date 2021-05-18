NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 40  |  May 18, 2021

Library announces reading of winning poems 051821

Library announces reading of winning poems for the John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest

Laguna Beach Library’s Public Reading of Winning Poems for the 23rd Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest will take place virtually at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Poets of all ages were invited to submit up to two original poems – each poem could be no longer than 25 lines including spaces between stanzas. 

The theme this year was “Between the Clouds and Sea.” 

The contest is named after John Gardiner who was a beloved local poet and former Master of Ceremonies of the program. 

Prizes of up to $100 in gift certificates will be awarded in five age categories, and winning poems will be published in a booklet. 

Master of Ceremonies Michael Sprake will host the recognition event, during which the winning poets are invited to read their poems to the community. 

The contest is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

This traditional event will be via Zoom and is open to the public by registration only. If you would like to register, please contact library staff at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

