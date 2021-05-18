Family and community honor longtime Laguna resident and activist Phillis Basile
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Many in town know the name Phillis Basile and remember her as the embodiment of compassion and independent thinking. As evidenced by her family, friends, and long list of accomplishments – her zest for life was evident throughout her life. According to those who knew her, she was a champion of causes and a tireless advocate for change.
“She was a woman who cared about people, saw the world from her own perspective, and truly enjoyed life – both the good and the difficult parts,” says her daughter Katy.
Phillis in her early twenties
Katherine Phillis Beattie Basile, a pioneering force in education and labor rights and an adoring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on April 28. A longtime Laguna Beach resident, who also spent significant time over the last 30 years in Menlo Park and Portola Valley (Ladera) with her daughter’s family, she passed away with her son and daughter at her side.
Phillis, as she was known, was 96 (97 by actuary tables as she liked to point out, says her daughter Katy).
Laguna roots
“We moved to Laguna in January 1971,” says Katy. “My mom and dad got to know the real estate agent at 1000 North Coast Hwy (Hillary McCormick?), and I think that is how we ended up on Fairview Street. Or maybe that is how they met Hillary. My brother went to El Morro, Thurston, and Laguna Beach High School. I went to Thurston when it was in full swing with the alternative program and computer scheduling and graduated from Laguna Beach High School. George and I also are University of California at Irvine grads, and his kids are LBHS grads.”
(L-R) From left to right: Carol Bennion, George’s mother-in-law/Christie’s mom; Katy Basile; Michael Fero; Shelby Fero; Christina Basile; Chris Lamkin; Delaney Basile; George Basile; Connor Basile; Mostyn Fero; Allison Fero (leaning in); Kelly Fero; Joe Acevedo; and Phillis Basile. The Basile and Fero children are all of Phillis’ grandchildren.
Phillis was born August 6, 1924, to Katherine “Kay” Drusilla, a librarian, and George Taylor (Phillip) Beattie, a road engineer. She was born in Anaconda, Montana, a mountain-and-mining community near the Continental Divide, but raised largely in New Jersey.
Life was not always easy, nor simple. At one point, she attended a country school with no plumbing. One year around Thanksgiving, she participated in a food drive for people in need – only to return home to find that one batch of the cans had been left on her own doorstep. And at 13, she lost her father to tuberculosis.
Upon graduating from Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, she was determined to attend college. She earned a scholarship to the then-New Jersey College for Women, now known as Douglass Residential College.
Phillis was the president of the student body at the College for Women, then graduated in 1946 with a degree in economics as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Upon graduation, she moved west, with her mother, to obtain a master’s degree at the University of Washington. There, when she received a fellowship to research employment trends, she discovered her twin professional passions of education and social justice.
Taken a few months ago, four generations: (L-R) Kelly, Katy, Lola, and Phillis
Upon graduation, she became the chief negotiator for the California Nurses Association – whose members, not coincidentally, have some of the strongest bargaining contracts in the nation to this day, as well as groundbreaking involvement in patient care decisions. Phillis also held several key positions with the U.S. Department of Labor, including service as Western Regional Representative for its Women’s Bureau.
Lifelong friends
“One of my mom’s longest time friends was Mitzi Slater, first-generation Japanese,” says Katy. “Mitzi’s family had been uprooted from Sacramento during WWII and forced to live in internment camps losing their home and all they had. My mom met Mitzi when they both worked at the BLS. In fact my mom introduced Mitzi to another colleague, Walt Slater, whom Mitzi married. Even though we did not live close to each other, my mom and Mitzi kept their friendship for over sixty years, until when Mitzi and then Walt passed away a few years ago (and both families were truly friends – my brother and I were very fond of Walt and Mitzi and know their daughters too). That is the kind of person my mom was – a woman who cares about people, saw the world from her own perspective, and truly enjoyed life – both the good and the difficult parts.”
In 1958, Phillis took a business trip to Los Angeles, where she met Rudolph “Rudy” Basile, an attorney in private practice who would go on to participate in some of California’s first legal aid projects. They were married within three months and soon had two children: Katherine Mary “Katy” Basile and George Matthew Basile.
July 1958 wedding of Rudy and Phillis
Motherhood did little to slow Phillis’s career. She traveled for work with little Katy on her hip. And, famously, in 1961, she ran the first Western Regional Conference on the Status of Women – an organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women – when she was eight months pregnant, wearing a lavender-colored maternity dress.”
OCC
In the mid-1960s, Phillis began teaching macro- and microeconomics at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. There, she published two study guides and developed an innovative television course in consumer economics – and became a leader in the region’s community colleges.
“I remember my struggles with economics and statistics while working on my MBA,” says Helen Evers. “Having shared this with Phillis Basile one day, she was amazed at my lack of excitement, as she taught economics at Orange Coast College. This led to her explaining their importance, sometimes daily, and filled me with an understanding of the subjects and total enthusiasm for them. To this day, I look at life through the lens of what they mean in every news story I read or watch, and in my conversations with people. She was an excellent mentor, and I am grateful for all she taught me on many areas of our lives. I was fortunate to have had Phillis as a friend and co-worker, I shall miss her.”
Phillis served as the president of the Orange Coast College Academic Senate and signed the charter that would associate local educators with the California and American Federations of Teachers – though California did not yet allow for collective bargaining with public employees. When the Rodda Act passed, the local AFT’s efforts to achieve representational status culminated in the faculty handily electing Phillis president of the local AFT chapter.
President of AFT chapter
“Phillis certainly left her mark on me,” says Lori Lara, a student at Orange Coast Community College and fellow graduate of LBHS with Katy in 1976. “Like so many other kids beginning their college journey, I enrolled at Orange Coast Community College with absolutely no idea about what major I would pursue. I obediently trudged through the breadth requirements like everyone else, waiting for a discipline to ignite some passion in me.
“And then it happened. Within a month of taking microeconomics taught by Phillis Basile, I was hooked. Before me, in the lecture hall, stood a woman whose energy was contagious. She had a down-to-earth appeal, was dedicated to the classes she taught, and always made herself available to her students. She had a sense of humor that made a potentially dry subject to some come to life. I recall she was the only female instructor I had at that time, and subconsciously I was empowered. Phillis Basile took a young lady struggling to find her major and turned her in a direction that changed her life.
“I went on to University and started the first Economics club. I graduated Most Outstanding Undergraduate, Most Outstanding Graduate of the Economics Department, and was made a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. The first-ever jury research firm quickly recruited me as a research analyst in the field of behavioral trial consulting services. Over twenty years ago, I began my own firm, Sundblom Design Group. We specialize in assisting trial counsel with the preparation of demonstrative evidence. I owe my success to Phillis Basile.
“As my son goes off to college in the fall, I hope and pray he will be as lucky as I was and meet a professor as extraordinary as Phillis Basile.”
Phillis and George at Kelly’s wedding in 2019
Forward thinking
Phillis’ activist mindset also extended to the Laguna community.
“When we got to Laguna Beach, the original effort to create a greenbelt and save the canyons was accelerating,” says her son George. “Mom, along with other LB parents, supported the effort, including sewing book bags (actually more of a book strap). Parents and kids sewed them – who knew mom could sew too, but it turned out she had to sew her own dresses when living with her grandma as a kid. We sold them to each other and wherever we could to raise greenbelt funds. Everyone had one. There was an enormous public effort then that was very forward looking. It really brought together everyone in Laguna from families to artists to businesses to City Hall.”
Involved in many issues in the City, Phillis was well known for her leadership abilities.
“Phillis was a natural leader and inspired so many of us,” says Councilmember Toni Iseman. “An easy laugh opened the door for discussion. She navigated well and brought people together.”
For years, Phillis fought tirelessly for the rights of educators, for equitable salaries, improved working conditions, and educational quality. She was known for her belief in the dignity of the individual and, above all else, for her fearlessness. When the Coast Community College District tried to keep financial information from its employees, Phillis used public records laws to obtain data proving that administrators had misstated revenue reserves.
Her impact on students was profound
Ben Rust Award
To fight faculty and staff layoffs, Phillis led the union in direct action to prevent faculty and staff layoffs: a coffin labeled “Education” in a Rolls-Royce to illustrate poor priorities in budgeting and a union produced video summarizing the presentations to the Board of Trustees in 1982 – an unflagging effort that “dramatically improved the climate of labor relations,” the California Federation of Teachers wrote while bestowing the Ben Rust Award, one of the numerous recognitions she won for her work.
Excerpted from an article written by Judith Simon in 2007 when Phillis received the Ben Rust Award, Judith said, “When Phillis Beattie Basile signed the AFT charter creating Local 1911, she began a series of challenges that became a significant part of her life’s work.
“Under her leadership, the Coast Federation of Educators demonstrated continuous militancy to carry on the battle for educational quality, teacher rights, equitable salaries, and employee working conditions on whatever grounds and in whatever circumstances were necessary.
“Phillis continues to inspire. In 2001, she took on a special project with the fledgling Palomar Faculty Association, acting as chief negotiator and executive director, and rousing 21st century faculty to new heights of activism.”
Phillis was then faced with the opportunity to become the Vice-Chancellor for Human Resources, and after consulting with her fellow educators and union colleagues, Phillis became the District’s vice chancellor for human resources and served in that role until her retirement in 1988. As was noted in the Ben Rust Award about Phillis, “Her belief in the dignity of the individual and the value of the individual’s contributions to the success of the enterprise dramatically improved the climate of labor relations in the Coast Community College District.”
Arrival of first grandchild
In 1988, Phillis found her next calling with the arrival of her first grandchild, Katherine Elaine “Kelly” Fero. Phillis began pouring her energy and intellect into her grandchildren. She helped to raise all six of them and became a role model for them – the embodiment of a life of compassion and independent thinking. (She never let go of her passion for justice and labor rights, however; among other things, in “retirement” she negotiated the first labor contract at Palomar Community College in San Diego County.) She enjoyed watching Rachel Maddow and, most recently, casting her vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
2014 birthday party for Phillis
“The house in Laguna remained a hotbed of activity, with her son George, his wife, their two children, and his wife’s mother continuing to bounce back to Laguna,” says Judith. “A grandson and his roommate kept things lively while attending UC Irvine, bringing youthful exuberance into the beach house. Especially during the pandemic, Phillis enjoyed keeping in touch by phone. She’d called me often and took care not to stay on the phone very long. Her days of using email or writing letters seemed to be over, but with all those grandchildren she kept in touch with modern times and the future.”
Shanta Chevli, a friend of Katy’s, shares a memory, “I met Phillis 50 years ago when Katy and I were 12. She was my best friend’s mom and someone my mother admired, which was rare. I realized Phillis was also my friend the morning after Katy’s 50th birthday. We were having coffee at the house on Half Moon Bay – the site of the event and where the family and I had slept. We talked for a couple of hours about life. It was such a wonderful conversation, and I recall how nice it was to just be with my friend Phillis.”
As remembered by family, friends, students, co-workers, and community members, Phillis’ passion for life inspired all who knew her.
“At any age, she was a part of whatever was going on,” says George.
Phillis was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy, also an independent thinker who made sure individuals had access to justice, her sister Peggy Clemence (John) and brother George (Eleanor (Gray)), and her husband’s siblings Joseph, Matthew, and Stella (and Stella’s husband Dominic L’Abbate). She is survived by her children, Katy and George, and their spouses, Michael Fero and Christina Faris Basile. She also is survived by grandchildren Kelly Fero (married to Joe Acevedo); Allison Leigh Fero (engaged to Kyle Pistor); Shelby Ann Fero; Connor Joseph Basile; Mostyn Scott Fero; and Delaney Rose Basile; a great-granddaughter, Katherine Lola Acevedo; her sisters-in-law Margaret (Marge) Basile (Joseph) (Long Island, New York) and Greta Basile (Matthew) (Washington, Connecticut); and many nieces and nephews.
A virtual memorial will be held on May 29, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT); click here for the link. (Meeting ID: 626 953 4701; Passcode: 3520507.)
The family is establishing a scholarship in Phillis' name, and if you would like information to make a donation, please contact the family at