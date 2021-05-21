NewLeftHeader

few clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Representation matters 052121

Representation matters: Celebrate AAPI heritage with Cox

Every community is unique, and the cultural creativity of each is something to marvel at. After more than one year at home, the time is now to shake up what you’re watching and listening to. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and Cox Contour is making it easy to celebrate the best and brightest in the AAPI community.

It can be a guilty pleasure to see celebrities, musicians and more on-and-off screen. The latest film can make you feel a part of something greater, while the beat of a new album can resonate deep within your soul. With Cox, discovering “What’s New” in movies, TV shows and music from the Asian Pacific Islander community doesn’t have to be complicated.

In fact, you can say goodbye to endless scrolling in hopes of coming across entertaining and interesting AAPI content. With two ways to find the latest in AAPI media, you’ll peruse favorites – both new and old – in a matter of seconds.

Start scrolling through recommendations featuring Asians in leading roles within the “Asian-Pacific” menu on Cox’s Video-on-Demand navigation. Or, say “Asian-Pacific On Demand” into your Contour Voice Remote. Exploring has never been easier.

Representation matters

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cox Communications

Celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander community with Cox

Cox Contour’s collection of Asian-Pacific content includes:

Tour Through Film: Travel the world and watch Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Indian films.

 –Featured Asian-Pacific Excellence: Watch films with Academy Award winners such as Youn Yuh-Jung, best supporting actress for Minari; Riz Ahmed, best actor for Sound of Metal; Chloe Shao, best director for Nomadland; and H.E.R., best original song for Judas and the Black Messiah.

 From Awkafina to Jason Momoa, users can also check out films by searching through the Famous Actresses and Famous Actors categories to find films like Little Big Women, Parasite, Abominable, Crazy Rich Asians, Moana and Shadow – to name a few. Don’t forget that you can purchase your favorites in the Movies on Sale section, too. Films like The Joy Luck Club, Lilo & Stitch and Rush Hour might just be worth owning.

Cox Employee Picks make diving into various options easy and share the Top 5 movies, shows, characters and songs, while Networks gives access to the Anime Network, TV Asia, TV Japan and Filipino on Demand (powered by TFC). K-Dramas and Indian Series let you explore TV options even further. Featured options share sure-to-hook-you shows like Fresh off the Boat, Flavorful Options and Bling Empire.

Cue the musical beats! The APAHM from Music Choice, J-Pop and K-Pop categories bring together viral songs and artists, so you can move to the music. Hawaiian Reggae and Bollywood are sure to get you off the couch and swinging those hips.

With so many choices through Cox Contour to watch a movie on demand or stream via Cox high-speed internet and your Contour apps, why not celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander community easily with Cox? Cultural creativity is beautiful; so is the simplicity of search with Cox. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Newport Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and home automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.