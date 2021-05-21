NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Art in Public Places 052121

“Art in Public Places” – The People’s Council by Linda Brunker 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the eleventh in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Click on photo for a larger image

Figures represent everyman, everywoman, and youth

Funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach, The People’s Council by Linda Brunker was dedicated on July 6 of 2006 at 505 Forest Avenue. 

“The installation was conducted through a call for artists, and there were 11 submissions from which the Arts Commission selected Brunker’s proposal,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl.

Brunker presented her design The People’s Council, which consisted of three seating areas and three larger-than-life-size figures. The figures would be seated referencing Native American discussion circles. The sculptures would be created of granite and bronze and include an obelisk that would act as a sundial highlighting the etched words. The flooring would be created in three types of pale granite that would have a brushed hammered finish. The words would reflect the aspirations of the community and the sculptures would represent youth, success, and peace.

Click on photo for a larger image

Obelisk casts a shadow on the words as the sun moves

The piece replaced Synthetic Falls, installed in 1991.

The People’s Council is comprised of three carved granite figures representing everyman, everywoman, and youth, surrounding an inlaid granite disk with a black polished obelisk in the center. The obelisk acts like a sundial, casting a shadow on the words happiness, strength, wealth, victory, success, justice, freedom, peace, health, fertility, love, and protection – all aspirations of a community.

Click on photo for a larger image

Figure representing youth 

Brunker was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1966 and studied Sculpture at the National College of Art & Design. Her innovative sculptures challenged the traditional conception of bronze figures and she received immediate acclaim from critics and interest from collectors who rushed to buy her work.

She was quickly drawn to public art and in her 30-year career she has made over 30 public art sculptures which are located around the world.

Among them are Voyager in South Laguna, which was featured earlier in this series. Brunker enjoys the challenge of creating site-specific sculptures that resonate with their surroundings and have significance for the people that engage with them. 

The People’s Council is located near City Hall, Fire Station 1, and the Police Department, which seems the perfect site. 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

