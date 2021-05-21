NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Laguna sisters, 2016 Olympic gold medal winners 052121

Laguna sisters, 2016 Olympic gold medal winners, get back in the game

Photos by Scott Brashier

Laguna Sisters Mackenzie

Click on photo for a larger image

From the 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning team, Mackenzie Fischer during Wednesday night’s Team USA versus Team Canada game. Mackenzie is a defender on the team, while her sister Aria Fischer plays center on the squad. Both attend Stanford University. 

Laguna sisters Aria

Click on photo for a larger image

Along with Aria (in center) and Mackenzie, the roster at the Brenda Villa Aquatic Center also included six other members from the 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning team: Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach), Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach), Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach), Maggie Steffens (Monte Vista), Melissa Seidemann (Walnut Creek), and goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson (Miami).

Laguna sisters both

Click on photo for a larger image

Aria (on left) tries to clear the way for Mackenzie. The U.S. and Canada have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics – the U.S. by being the 2019 FINA World League champion and Canada as the 2019 Pan American Games silver medalist.

Laguna sisters all

Click on photo for a larger image

The U.S. defeated Canada 17-5 on Wednesday, following a 13-8 victory on Monday. The third in the three-game series will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta. The game will be the last for the U.S. before the 13-player Olympic roster is announced on June 3. The game will be streamed at www.joymo.tv.

 

