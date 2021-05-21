NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

LBUMC presents “Rainbow Connections” 052121

LBUMC presents “Rainbow Connections” at Messy Church on Sunday

This month’s Messy Church, to be held on Sunday (May 23) between 4 and 5:30 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC), will focus on “Rainbow Connections.” All in the community are welcome to the interactive, intergenerational get-together.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held outside on the patio of the church, where family groupings will be masked and properly distanced.

LBUMC presents painting

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

An attendee at last month’s Messy Church uses paints made from plants

Barbara Crowley, the leader of Messy Church at LBUMC, says, “We’ll focus on the story of Noah’s Ark and our activities will reinforce the promise that we are caretakers of the earth and that earth’s creatures will thrive.”

Messy Church is an international organization, which encourages hands-on and creative exploration of Bible stories appropriate for the entire family.

Registration is required to assure COVID-19 space guidelines. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center.

Additional information is available at www.lbumc.org

 

