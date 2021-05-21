Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

LHBS incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts to be held on June 11

Laguna Beach High School will be hosting incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts on Friday, June 11.

The schedule including the time and facility is included below. If you have any question about athletic tryouts, the head coaches’ contact information can be found at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/coaches.

You are also welcome to email Athletic Director Lance Neal with any questions at lneal@lbusd.org.

Boys Basketball, 8-10 a.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Cross Country, 9-11 a.m., Stadium Track

Boys Volleyball, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Gym

Boys Soccer, 10-11 a.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Lacrosse, 11 a.m.-noon, Stadium

Football, Noon-1 p.m., Stadium

Girls Soccer, 1-2 p.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Water Polo, 2-3 p.m., Pool

Boys & Girls Golf, 3-4 p.m., Ben Brown’s

Softball, 3-4 p.m., Stadium Field

Baseball, 3-5 p.m., Baseball Field

Boys & Girls Tennis, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Courts

Girls Volleyball, 4-5:30 p.m., North Gym

Girls Basketball, 5-7 p.m., Dugger Gym

LBUSD announces LEAD Summer Enrichment Program

Laguna Beach Unified School District is launching the LEAD Summer Enrichment Program. From writing to yoga to robotics to math, students of all ages can continue to Learn, Enrich, Advance, and Discover in workshops rich in content and practice. These opportunities will support students for successful entry into the 2021-2022 school year.

Summer enrichment workshops will be offered over two weeks – Week 1: August 2-6, Week 2: August 9-13 – at each of LBUSD’s four school sites, at zero cost to families. Students may sign up for one class per weekly session. A handful of the courses offered will span the entire two weeks. There will be no transportation provided by the district as session start and end times vary.

Summer enrichment workshops will be offered for free through LBUSD

“We are pleased to offer a wide range of incredible enrichment and readiness opportunities” said Michael Keller Ed.D., Director Social Emotional Support. “This is a true testament to the talented and student-centered staff in Laguna Beach Unified School District who go above and beyond to create engaging, enriching academic experiences for all students.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for our students,” said Dr. Jason Viloria Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools. “Our students will be offered a wide array of robust enrichment opportunities tailored to pique their interest and foster a lifelong love of learning.”

Registration is now open and will close on Thursday, June 10.

For more information, visit www.lbusd.org/departments/instruction/summer-school.

Boys & Girls Club announces the return of summer camp

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce that summer camp is back. “We are so excited to announce that registration is now open for Summer Camp 2021!” exclaims BGC Program Director Danny Panduro. “We are so excited that our Clubs will be filled with summer campers all summer long!”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is hosting nine weeks of fun-filled summer camp at the Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center, Bluebird Park Enrichment Center, and El Toro Park Program.

Summer camp will include fun arts and crafts for campers

Each site will have themed days, art, sports, special programs, STEM, contests, games, beach days, Food Fridays, and more.

“I can’t wait to bring back Club Olympics this summer!” Bluebird Park Director Stephen Tinen exclaims. “It’s the best week of the year when all Enrichment Centers come together at our Canyon location for our take on a recreation Olympic Games. All members participate and it’s so fun to see everyone compete!”

Campers will have a chance to work on STEM projects this summer

Summer Camp begins the week of June 14. Bluebird Park Enrichment Center will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and costs $175/week. Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and costs $175/week. El Toro Park Program will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and costs $50. Registration is now open.

To register, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or email LinneaA@BGCLaguna.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala to be held at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that its 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are planning a fabulous VIP evening for all. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort.

Gala co-chairs Jimmy Azadain and Carrie Click

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests will have the chance to dress up in their grooviest threads. This year the event will be more intimate and will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening for all.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or [email protected]

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The Club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

LAM announces Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits

Laguna Art Museum will present the first institutional solo exhibition by acclaimed photographer Matthew Rolston on the West Coast, Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits, from June 27 to September 19, curated by Dr. Malcolm Warner, former executive director of Laguna Art Museum.

The exhibition, which consists of 18 monumental, high-resolution photographic works, some presented as multi-panel installations, takes as its subject the participants of the Pageant of the Masters, known for its elaborate tableau vivant presentations.

This context connects two of the most beloved cultural institutions of Laguna Beach, a city originally founded as an arts colony in the early 20th century, while celebrating the broader history of art and photography that defines the cultural heritage of California.

“How fortunate for us that a photographer of Matthew’s stature found a perfect subject for his art in Laguna Beach,” said Dr. Warner. “We’re proud to be showcasing his genius and celebrating the fabulous ‘art people’ of the Pageant of the Masters.”

Matthew Rolston, “Barye, Roger and Angelica (Angelica),” from the series “Art People: The Pageant Portraits,” Courtesy Fahey/Klein Gallery, Los Angeles

In Rolston’s brilliant, richly hued portraits, the artist offers not only a deeply poignant and personal account of the Pageant of the Masters and its participants, but also underscores the uncanny ways in which these works bring out fundamental aspirations of the human spirit and its underlying impulse towards art creation.

Accompanying the exhibition is a lavishly illustrated museum catalogue with essays by cultural critic and journalist Christina Binkley, Pageant of the Masters scriptwriter Dan Duling, and respected scholar Nigel Spivey, Senior Lecturer in Classical Art and Archaeology at the University of Cambridge, alongside carefully selected images from art history that contextualize the work in the exhibition. The catalogue will be offered in two versions, a luxurious trade edition as well as a deluxe limited collector’s edition featuring a signed print by the artist.

Raised in postwar Los Angeles, Matthew Rolston was exposed to an eclectic merging of classical art and Hollywood imagery from a very young age. His most formative early art-going experiences included seeing historic British portraiture and European sculpture on view at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, as well the numerous occasions upon which he attended the Pageant of the Masters performances in Laguna Beach with family. It was at the Pageant that he saw qualities that would influence his later work as a professional photographer – the theatricality, role-playing, gender reversals and, above all, a highly-attuned sense of glamour that has become a hallmark of his lens.

Following a celebrated career in photography and creative direction, Rolston began creating bodies of fine artwork in 2010, first with the series Talking Heads shown in 2014. From there, he became fascinated with returning to Laguna Beach to photograph the participants of the Pageant of the Masters, and was first granted access to document behind-the-scenes of the production while on assignment with journalist Christina Binkley for the Wall Street Journal in 2015. In 2016, he was granted rare access to photograph and produce a body of original artwork based on portraits of the volunteer cast members of the Pageant.

“Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits,” museum catalogue (collector’s and trade editions), published by Laguna Art Museum

The subjects in these works participate in the Pageant’s famed tableau vivant presentations, which have attracted audiences for more than 80 years. In the Pageant, volunteer cast members reenact pivotal works of art, chosen from the classical period through the present day. Using a wide variety of stagecraft techniques, makeup, and theatrical trickery, the Pageant re-presents living subjects as works of classical sculpture, Old Master painting, or contemporary artwork. Staged tableaux in the show range from artists such as da Vinci, Fragonard, Frishmuth, Matisse, Hockney, among others.

Over a three-week period, Rolston, working from a makeshift studio set up backstage, shot participants, fully costumed and made-up, during final dress rehearsals, intermissions, and following each night’s performance. Counter to the illusionistic qualities of the Pageant production, Rolston’s portraits remove each subject from their painted and hand-crafted environments, acknowledging the artifice of their appearance while affirming each subject’s indelibly human qualities.

The tension between illusion and reality is one of the key narratives explored in the Art People photographs, which carry a range of art-historical references specific to Rolston’s own background, as well as the cultural history of Laguna Beach.

Deeply influenced by the work of Hollywood photographer George Hurrell, who led the MGM portrait studio in the 1930s and 40s, Rolston’s work harkens back to the art colony days of Laguna Beach, from which esteemed photographers, including Hurrell, William Mortensen, and Paul Outerbridge Jr., emerged. The Laguna group of the 1930s continued the then-dominant artistic tradition in photography known as “pictorialism,” which attempted to elevate photography to a form of art by mimicking the appearance of painting and drawing.

These photographers were not shy of using stagecraft, theatrical effects, and darkroom manipulation in their work, in direct opposition to a new movement known as “modernist” or “purist” photography that was developing in Northern California at the same time. Ansel Adams, Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, and other members of the pioneering Group f/64 preferred more austere aesthetics, relying on the unique mechanical aspects of photography to produce works that could only be created with a camera.

Merging both of these traditions, Rolston’s photographs of subjects with painted skin, shimmering dress, and metallic adornments photographed in extremely high resolution offer layered meanings between the commonplace and the elevated, blurring the distinctions between the mythic and the everyday, the theatrical and the pure.

Beyond both the pictorialist and purist references in Rolston’s series, the work also features a strong influence from legendary 20th century American photographer Richard Avedon, whose In the American West series of the 1970s and early 80s eschewed glamorous subjects and high-fashion settings for the raw, sparse, and worn faces of individuals living in remote stretches of the Western United States.

While retaining his sense of composition, form, and tonality, Avedon moved away from the pursuit of perfection to show something more harsh, raw, and, ultimately, more human. Rolston’s photographs echo this dialogue; human imperfections are clearly visible in the work: exposed skin, caked-on makeup, and the brilliance of naked eyes piercing each subject’s face confront the viewer in a way that cannot be unseen. His dedication to the reality of the figure, and the human portrayed within each photograph, are elements that connect these works to the more “purist” early modernist photographers.

In situating these works between the pictorialist and purist impulses of early modernist photography, Rolston creates his own visual vernacular, commenting on the nature of art as it moves from one representation to the next, and shedding light on the unique human capacity for imitation.

The postmodern ethos to quote, cite, and re-stage is on full view in these portraits, where an artwork, once re-staged by a performer in the Pageant, becomes seen anew in Rolston’s lens. It is this layering of images and representations that is, at once, both postmodern as well as primeval, drawing on the human capacity not only to create art, but to use art as a means to perpetuate timeless myths and stories that bridge the past with the present, and merge the real with the fantastic.

For more information about Matthew Rolston and Art People, visit www.matthewrolstonartpeople.com.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Vacation: An online exclusive

JoAnne Artman Gallery proudly presents Vacation: An online exclusive, featuring artists America Martin, Greg Miller, and Jane Maxwell, available to view now through July 17 by clicking here.

The lyrics of The Go-Go’s Vacation (1982) say it best – “It is all [we] ever wanted.”

“Vacation, all I ever wanted

Vacation, had to get away

Vacation, meant to be spent alone

Vacation, all I ever wanted

Vacation, had to get away

Vacation, meant to be spent alone”

–Vacation, The Go-Go’s, 1982

The appeal of a vacation has perhaps never been greater. Sandy beaches, new cities, and ski chalets now seem otherworldly, and we could all use a break, right? Artists America Martin, Jane Maxwell, and Greg Miller invite you to take a vacation through the transcendent experience of art, transporting viewers to new and exciting destinations.

Destination #1: Mountains

Jane Maxwell’s new series playfully merges fashion, femininity, and sport with her skiing and snowboarding figures. Bold colors and patterned collage work underscore athletic movement, as well as the glamour that comes with après ski at a snowy resort.

Jane Maxwell’s “Sexy Skiers Series,” mixed media with resin on panel, 58” x 108”

Destination #2: Desert

America Martin’s horses conjure visions of wild mustangs running through picturesque desert landscapes. Blocked in bold color and geometric line work, Martin adheres to her signature style while calling upon a Southwestern sensibility.

America Martin, “Horses in Dusk Colors on the Hill,” oil and acrylic on canvas, 65” x 35”

Destination #3: The Beach

Nothing says summer vacation like some time by the pool or at the beach. Greg Miller is a master of mixed media and capturing the reflection and suspension of water. Paired with graphic and text elements, his work is timelessly cool – just like swimming on a hot day.

Greg Miller, “Woods Cove,” acrylic, collage paper on panel, 45” x 70”

Destination #4: New Orleans

There is much to be noted in cultural influence between the worlds of music and fine art. America Martin’s jazz musicians embody the vibrancy, culture, and spirit of New Orleans in both energy and direct visual cues. As her colors reverberate against one another, you can almost hear music filling the streets of the Big Easy.

So, stay at home, relax, turn up The Go-Go’s, and be inspired by the possibility of a dream escape.

America Martin, “Baritone Man,” oil and acrylic on canvas, 51” x 42.5”

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is open by appointment, located at 326 + 346 N Coast Hwy. For more information, call (949) 510-5481, email joanneartman@aol.com, or visit www.joanneartmangallery.com.