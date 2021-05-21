NewLeftHeader

few clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 052121

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Paradise has a sound

By Ed Steinfeld

Paradise has a sound, majestic, beautiful, and pure. I’ve spent my entire life listening to great music. I love the precision and soul within the individual instruments, the infusion of perfectly timed harmonies, the subtleties within the chorus. But for me, no instrument, no beautiful vocal, no sweet saxophone compares to the sound of the ocean.

For over 20 years, it’s been my ambient background music. There’s nothing like it. It’s more than just music. It’s a symphony.

To live here in Laguna is to have front-and-center seats to the symphony. There are songs so perfect, so beautifully composed and arranged, that they feed your very soul. For me, the ocean is that song. 

The sound of each crashing wave…The gentle, perfectly timed “fizzing” as the sparkling bubbles, colored by the sun, are all that remain as it pulls back to start the process all over again. The seagulls and sandpipers add the background vocals – that’s musical perfection.

Guest Column From Laguna ocean

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Symphony of the sea

For over 20 years, I’ve made it a point to hear that song each day. Not just hear it, but to listen to it. 

At times, it was a three-times-per-day pilgrimage to Diver’s Cove and Picnic Beach with Drew, a Rottie and our family baby for 12 years, who also loved this symphony. 

Our dogs understand that song. All living things do. It is the sound of pure and utter peace.

Hours can feel like just moments as we easily lose ourselves in that beautiful song. 

I fell in love to that song. My partner Ann Marie and I can sit silently and listen for what seems to be just a few minutes but ends up being hours, our spirits refreshed and our hearts warmed. 

My heart has broken to that song, as it’s also been the background to contemplating the loss of my parents, my sister, friends…and our beloved Drew.

In each of those moments, the beautiful and the heartbreaking, I have vowed never to take that song for granted. To not just hear it, but also to listen to each note. We should all take that vow. As soon as you can, and as often as you’re able, listen to that music that is a constant in our paradise, to the song that plays for each of us and for all of us.

The ocean, like all beautiful music, plays for all of us and in each of us. It elicits a very personal and special meaning.

For me, its meaning is clear. Paradise has a sound.

Ed Steinfeld is a longtime Lagunan, father, lover of all music, and host of the wildly popular KX FM show “Mornings With Ed.”

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/ for consideration.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.