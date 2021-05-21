NewLeftHeader

few clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Kelp needs help 052121

Kelp needs help – join the cleanup on June 5

Numerous nonprofits are collaborating to celebrate World Oceans Day by participating in a “Kelp Klean-up Day” on Saturday, June 5 at 8 a.m.

“We have a ton of local support,” says organizer Rich German.

Those interested in the event should plan to meet at the kelp forest north of Main Beach. Sustainable baggies will be provided, with SUPs and kayaks also available.

Kelp needs light

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Morgan Just

The beauty of the kelp forest

Supporting organizations include SeaTrees, Project O, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Lido Paddle Project, Laguna Bluebelt, Laguna Ocean Foundation, La Vida Laguna, Orange County Coastkeepers, Keep Laguna Green, and others.

According to National Geographic, “Scientists call these fast-growing underwater forests the ‘sequoias of the sea’ for their ability to store large amounts of carbon dioxide. By absorbing CO2 in the surrounding water, seaweed decreases acidification that can kill marine life. 

“Through photosynthesis, kelp forests boost oxygen levels in the ocean while helping protect the coast from erosion by reducing the speed and size of waves.”

And those are just a few of the reasons that keeping kelp healthy is good for everyone – remember, kelp, it needs someone, not just anyone – you!

For more information, message Rich German on Instagram @richgermanlb.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.