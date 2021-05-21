NewLeftHeader

few clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Memorial service to honor Ann and Walt von Gremp 052121

Memorial service to honor Ann and Walt von Gremp scheduled for July 7

In the last five months, Laguna lost two legends, Ann and Walt von Gremp. 

On what would have been their 65th wedding anniversary, July 7th, the family will host a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

Although Walt von Gremp has always been known by residents as the founder of Sally’s Fund, he’s also been described as Laguna’s Pied Piper, fiercely loyal to his employees, a highly sought-after attendee at social gatherings, and by close friend Arnie Silverman, “one of the most generous men I ever knew.”

Memorial service von Gremps

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Service to honor the von Gremps to be held on July 7

Of Ann, Silverman says, “She not only was a fine mother of five, achieving children, but she also actively participated in the establishment and management of Sally’s Fund, ran a successful neighborhood preschool, assisted Walter in his successful insurance enterprise, and in general supported and participated in many community projects.” 

“They were a loving and endearing pair,” he says.

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church is located at 1042 Temple Terrace.

Valet parking will be provided.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.