 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Chief Thompson resigns from LBPD 052121

Chief Thompson resigns from LBPD, Calvert named Interim Police Chief

Laguna Beach has a new interim police chief, effectively immediately, after the resignation of Chief Robert Thompson.

“Laguna Beach Police Chief Robert Thompson and the City of Laguna Beach have agreed to conclude their employment relationship. Chief Thompson will leave City service on May 28, 2021, and be compensated through June 31, 2021,” City Manager John Pietig stated in a media release today.

Effective immediately, Captain Jeff Calvert, a 24-year law enforcement veteran, will be functioning as Interim Police Chief for the City of Laguna Beach.

Calvert named Calvert

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Interim Police Chief Jeff Calvert

City Manager Pietig expressed confidence in Calvert’s leadership.

“The public safety of our community is paramount, and I have full faith that Captain Calvert will guide the Laguna Beach Police Department through this transition to ensure community and police force safety,” Pietig said.

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday (May 18), during council and staff reports, Pietig turned to LBPD for an update on loud noise enforcement, introducing the speaker as “Acting Police Chief Jeff Calvert.”

Calvert then confirmed the title, introducing himself and saying he is “currently the acting chief of your police department.”

On Wednesday, police officials and Calvert himself referred inquiries from Stu News Laguna to the city manager’s office.

Laguna Beach’s Community Information Officer Cassie Walder noted in an email that Chief Thompson was still an employee of the city but was out of the office and that Jeff Calvert was the Acting Police Chief as of last week.

Further questions regarding the change in leadership went unanswered.

Calvert named Thompson

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Police Chief Robert Thompson

Thompson was only recently hired to succeed Laura Farinella, Laguna’s first-ever female police chief. 

He began his new job January 18, with little opportunity to meet the members of the City Council or the city staff, none of whom participated in the hire. Under Laguna’s form of government, the city manager hires (and fires) all staff with the exception of himself, the city attorney, the city clerk, and the city treasurer. Thompson was formally introduced to the council and public during a January 29 meeting.

He was recruited from Dixon, a city of nearly 21,000 people near the state capital, where he was hired as police chief in 2017.

Thompson started his career in 1994 as a 21-year-old officer with the St. Louis, Mo., Police Department. After serving as a police officer for eight years, he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he was assigned to the Sacramento Division for 15 years before joining the department in Dixon.

 

