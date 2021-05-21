NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

City to study possibility of permanent Forest Avenue Promenade

By SARA HALL

On Tuesday (May 18), City Council approved a $376,990 contract to RRM Design Firm for preliminary engineering and entitlements to study possibly making the Forest Avenue Promenade permanent. 

The item passed unanimously, but not without a number of concerns raised by several council members and public speakers. There should be valued discussions on the project during the process, so that issues presented are ironed out, Councilmember George Weiss said.

The city received five proposals for the project. An evaluation committee reviewed and rated the proposals and interviewed the top two firms, ultimately choosing RRM for its experience and familiarity of working in coastal cities as well as the company’s outreach plan.

The proposed scope of work requires RRM to first prepare a programming plan, which will develop a high-level space plan, including parameters such as the amount of dining space, space dedicated to restaurants, retail, gathering areas, and for performances. Once a draft plan is completed it will be reviewed at a public meeting.

Scope of work for RRM will also include three community meetings and various stakeholder interviews (business owners, residents, etc.), explained Capital Program Manager Tom Perez.

“We’re really aiming to get all the input we can,” Perez said.

RRM is also tasked with preparing two conceptual alternatives for a permanent pedestrian promenade. The first will include a minimal design alternative that would convert the existing roadway on lower Forest Avenue with minimal improvements. The second will include comprehensive hardscape and landscape replacements and improvements, including removal of curb and gutters, permanent lighting, shade and seating fixtures, and new pavement.

All three options will be presented to council for consideration. 

Coming up with the draft programming plan will take about two months, Perez said. Staff estimates an approximate completion date by June 2022.

Overall, there was support for the idea.

City to study Promenade 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Promenade on Forest

So many people love the Promenade and outdoor dining, said Mayor Bob Whalen.

“I’m excited by the possibilities here,” Whalen said. “I think there’s huge support for it in the community.”

Councilmember Peter Blake, who lives and works downtown, strongly supported the idea. People love the idea of a promenade, which is more like the town square for Laguna Beach, he said. It’s a small group of people that don’t want this change, Blake said.

“COVID has finally given us an opportunity to take this risk that we wanted to take for so many years,” Blake said. “Now that we’ve had a chance to dine outdoors, we find that this is the way we want to eat.”

During public comment, speakers were split, but mostly supportive of the idea. It’s helped revitalize downtown, Billy Fried said.

“This is amazing. The most transformational thing we’ve done in Laguna in decades,” Fried said. “It’s just breathtaking that we have this nexus of community and pedestrians.”

Other supporters agreed that it has been a good gathering place and that many have enjoyed the outdoor dining.

“This has been a fantastic addition to our town,” said resident Jeffrey Redeker, who has met friends there and eaten in the outdoor space. “It’s really great for all of us residents.”

It could become the “crown jewel” of Laguna, added John Alexander.

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce President Sandy Morales said downtown foot traffic is important to the success of local businesses.

“The Promenade encourages this activity and Forest…has become a fun Laguna Beach destination, drawing people to the entire downtown area,” she said. 

A lot of the concern centered around the loss of the 48 parking spaces that were available before the temporary promenade was created.

Parking hasn’t been that bad; people have worked out ways to get to downtown, Fried said.

Fried also asked to look at a more holistic way of replacing the 48 parking spots. Noting CalTrans’ Complete Streets program, he pointed out that the spots don’t necessarily need to be replaced on a one-to-one basis if other sources of multi-modal transportation are offered.

City to study Promenade 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Outdoor dining at the Promenade

Others didn’t quite agree. 

Traffic and parking are already bad, and this project would exacerbate this problem, said resident Mike Sweeney.

“The Promenade would be great if – if – traffic wasn’t so damn brutal and you could get through it without melting down in anger and frustration,” Sweeney said. 

While some are sipping their coffee or beer at the Promenade, other people are stuck waiting on the other end trying to drive through, said Judie Mancuso, specifying the problem at the intersection of Park Avenue and Third Street.

“We can’t get anywhere,” she said. “It isn’t moving.”

She added it’s a safety issue in the event of an emergency.

Michele Monda suggested some non-permanent solutions – supporting the vitality of the area without closing it down during times when there aren’t that many tourists, which would allow locals to park and shop there.

“I’m all for outdoor dining, I’m all for a closed street in the evenings when merchants aren’t affected,” Monda said. “How about slowing down, take the pulse of what residents want, and consider a partial closure? This doesn’t have to be all or nothing.”

Other concerns included delivery accessibility, catering to a small group of businesses, impact on the other, non-restaurant businesses, California Coastal Commission involvement, the piecemealing process, and what some called a skewed survey.

There are a lot of conversations still to be had on this project, Iseman said.

“I think that we’re going to have a Promenade, but I think we have to do it with the understanding of the reality of our town,” she said. “And we won’t know the reality of our town until we go through another season.”

It’s been a great experiment, she said; people love dining outside. 

“The Promenade was a delight in the middle of blight,” Iseman said. 

But there was nothing normal about the last year, Iseman noted, and measuring the want for this during the pandemic and going forward based on that isn’t ideal. Things will return closer to normal and the missing parking spaces are going to become more and more evident, she said.

Iseman suggested pausing the project and taking a deeper look at what it means to close down Forest Avenue when the town isn’t dealing with COVID-19. There needs to be great critical thinking on the project in order to make it the best it can be, she said.

She asked if each restaurant will have a specific number of tables and chairs outside or if it would be available to all.

That’s a key detail in the programming plan that will be studied, Perez said. 

“That’s exactly the type of thing that will be considered,” in understanding how they want to use the space, Perez said.

City to study Promenade 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city is looking into making the Forest Avenue Promenade permanent

The function of the promenade is key, Weiss emphasized. 

“The form of this follows the function,” he said. “What do we want it to be?”

It’s a commercial zone, so that dictates the use, but it doesn’t need to be designed with that as the focus, Weiss said. If the goal is to plan it as a gathering space, people shouldn’t feel like they have to buy food or shop (although that will likely happen anyway) when they visit. 

Also, he suggested it be family-friendly with kid-designated spaces and attractions to keep them interested and engaged, as well highlighting art and performances for adults. Weiss also suggested a less rectangular shape with a pathway that meanders a bit. 

Several stated that outdoor dining should be kept, but restaurants should pay in order to use the public space. It takes money to design and keep up on maintenance, Weiss noted. 

Losing parking spaces is also a concern, considering what it costs to regain those over time, Weiss said. 

All of these things need to be considered, Weiss said. 

“Generally, I’m in support of it, but I think it’s an unfinished project,” Weiss said. “I want to make sure we do it right.”

All of that will come out in this process, Whalen replied later during the discussion. This is just the kickoff point, he added. In order to consider those concerns the idea for the project needs to be studied, which is what this will do, Whalen explained.

“I don’t think we want to just look to replicate what’s down there now,” Whalen said. “We want to improve it; we want to make it better.”

 

