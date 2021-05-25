NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Blueprint for a Safer Economy expected to be a thing of the past come June 15

On Friday, May 21, the California Department of Public Health released the anticipated new guidance that all Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines will end next month and that there will be no capacity or physical distancing requirements after that date, except for mega events.

Beginning June 15, all sectors listed in the current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart may return to usual operations, with the limited exceptions for mega events based on the following general public health recommendations:

--Vaccine verification or negative testing will be required for indoor mega events and will be recommended for outdoor mega events.

--There will be no capacity limitations.

--There will be no restrictions for attendees, customers, and guests pertaining to physical distancing.

--Masking will follow current applicable CDPH guidance for face coverings.

--Travelers will follow CDC recommendations and CDPH travel advisory.

Mega events are characterized by large crowds greater than 5,000 (indoors) and 10,000 (outdoors) attendees. Mega events may have either assigned or unassigned seating, and may be either general admission or gated, ticketed, and permitted events. 

Examples of indoor mega events include conventions, conferences, expos, sporting events, and concerts.

The requirements and recommendations for negative testings and vaccine verification will be in place effective June 15 through October 1, 2021. The state will assess conditions by September 1, 2021, to determine whether updated requirements or recommendations are needed beyond October 1, 2021.

CDPH will continue to provide updated guidance for youth, health care, and high-risk congregate settings.

 

