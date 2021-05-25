NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits 052521

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May 25, 2021

Stu and the Angels

Dennis 5Well, Stu, you’re up there in heaven and probably shaking your head in frustration at our LA Angels. You’re probably thinking they might as well tap out now and get it over with. After only 47 games they have a dismal 19-28 record and are mired in last place already at nine games out of first place in thaeir division, and to make matters worse, the best player in baseball, Mike Trout, is out for at least a couple of months with a leg injury. All this mediocrity overshadows the incredible pitching and hitting of Japanese star Ohtani, who is tied for the home run lead in all of baseball with 17 bombs already, on pace for 56 for the season. They still have the bats of Rendon, Upton, and rising stars Walsh, Fletcher, and of course Ohtani, but their pitching overall is pathetic. Can you send us a little bit of heaven, Stu? Stay tuned on that one. 

Meanwhile, across town up the 5, the other LA team, the good one, is perched in a familiar spot in its division which is first place. The Dodgers are trying to repeat their success from last year as World Champions. Unlike the Angels, the Dodgers have fabulous starting hurlers and also a very capable bullpen. They have multiple offensive weapons up and down their lineup even though Cody Bellinger is still out with an injury, but he’ll be returning soon. Cody is their main guy when it comes to the long ball. He whacked 47 homers in 2019 when all 162 games were played, and he hit 14 in 60 games during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

When it comes to epic tropical south and SSE swells during the summer, most of the truly classic swells have been a product of El Nino, when that event sees more and stronger hurricanes that are mostly born off Mexico or Central America at latitude 15 degrees or so. During an El Nino, Eastern Pacific waters are much warmer, and hurricanes love it and get stronger and last longer.

For Southern California to have a major hurricane swell these things have to happen: After this tropical system is given a name at its birth about 200 miles SW of Acapulco, Mexico, it begins to intensify quickly as it starts its journey to the NW. The waters are downright hot down there at 89 degrees, fueled by that strong El Nino. Upper-level shear winds are nearly nonexistent, so with that combo, rapid intensification takes place and soon the system is a Category 5 monster as it continues to creep to the NW at 8 mph. Two days later the monster finds itself about 600 miles SSW of Baja’s tip as it enters our swell window. The next day and well into our swell window, the hurricane is a big one at 600 miles across with hurricane force winds at 250-300 miles out from the center, and sustained winds in its NE quadrant at 165 mph. As it makes a slight turn to a more NNW direction, that’s where all the swell’s energy is, in that NE quadrant. Giant swells begin marching northward, setting their sights on Southern California. Sixty to 72 hours later the huge waves are beginning to arrive on our shores increasing in size with every set. The next day the waves are 12-15 ft in Laguna and sets of 20 ft or more are invading Newport’s Wedge. Huntington Beach is a solid 12-15 ft with a side current of 10 mph or more as the swells are coming in at a severe angle. Up the road at Malibu, endless 10-12 ft point waves are doing their impersonation of J-Bay in South Africa. 

Since I started keeping track of this stuff in 1958 there have only been about a half dozen swells of this magnitude, so you can see that they’re quite rare. I’ll cover those epic events in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

For now, ALOHA!

 

