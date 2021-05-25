NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Deceased woman whose body was found 052521

Deceased woman whose body was found at Aliso Beach identified

A deceased woman whose body was found by a resident at Aliso Beach in the early morning on Sunday, May 16, has been identified as Ashley Garcia-McIntosh, 25, of Santa Ana.

“She was discovered by a resident walking on the sand. Her body was covered, and the coroner responded,” LBPD Lt. Jim Cota said.

A 25-year-old Santa Ana woman was found deceased on the beach on May 16

“As a precaution, the coroner requested Orange County CSI respond for scene processing and photographs.”

The cause of her death has not been released yet. “It does not appear to be criminal though,” according to Lt. Cota.

 

