 May 25, 2021

LB Democratic Club hosts virtual meeting “How can Laguna Beach fight climate change?” on June 2

There is much that individuals and cities like Laguna Beach can do to address our climate crisis. Laguna Beach Democratic Club invites the public to tune in to their June 2 virtual meeting, where speakers Ayn Craciun, Irvine-based environmental activist, and UCI professor Kathleen Treseder, PhD, nationally-noted and often-cited environmental ecologist, will present the latest strategies for fighting the harmful effects of climate change. Registration for this Zoom meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. is free and available at www.thelbdems.com

Before becoming an environmental advocate, Ayn Craciun had a successful career in corporate communications. In 2015, she learned that three children in her Irvine neighborhood of 1,700 homes had been diagnosed with brain tumors. Her passion for combatting dangerous environmental impacts was born. Since then, she has successfully advocated for the City of Irvine’s historic organic landscaping policy, which brought an end to Irvine’s use of fossil fuel-based pesticides that harm human health and the environment. The policy was adopted by the City in February 2016. 

Ayn Craciun, environmental activist

Since then, Craciun has created a guide and served as an advisor to cities across the country seeking to create similar organic landscaping policies. In 2020, Irvine’s policy was recognized by California EPA’s Department of Pesticide Regulation for its achievement in reducing risk from pesticide use. In 2018, she turned her focus to the climate crisis and helped build a coalition of support to create the Irvine-led Orange County Power Authority, a locally-operated electricity provider for Orange County cities, which launched in December 2020. 

Craciun is a graduate of Hillsdale College.

Gwen McNallan, LBDC President said, “The Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s program on climate change is one in a continuing series of presentations on issues vital to our community and to our country. From recent talks on extremist internet chatter to Orange County’s prison system, our speakers have been the best and brightest in their respective fields. Dr. Treseder and Craciun join their ranks. This is arguably one of the most important issues of our time. As Californians we are especially affected by the rising oceans, extreme wildfires, and drought. We thank you in advance for tuning in to find out how each of us can influence decision makers in our workplace, our community, our county, state, and country to address this issue.” 

Dr. Treseder is a Professor of Biology at University of California Irvine. For 30 years, she has led an internationally recognized research program and educated the next generation of scientists. She is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Scient, the American Academy of Microbiology, and the Ecological Society of America.

UCI Professor Kathleen Treseder, PhD, environmental ecologist

Dr. Treseder graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor’s of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry and obtained her Ph.D. in biological sciences from Stanford University. She was awarded a post-doctorate at UC Riverside and was an assistant professor in the department of Biology at the University of Pennsylvania before UCI. 

As an undergraduate, Dr. Treseder co-authored a research paper that was a cover story in Nature magazine. Since then, she has published more than 90 peer-reviewed scientific papers that have been cited over 19,000 times. 

According to Aviva Meyers, LBDC Board Membership Chair and climate policy advocate, “Ayn and Kathleen are motivated and passionate advocates working at the city and county level to advance innovative climate measures. Their work will take us into the modern era in terms of reducing the climate threats Laguna Beach and Orange County face. Our speakers will address how Laguna Beach and other cities can update and enforce climate regulations, where climate and social justice movements intersect, and what Lagunans can do to make our town more sustainable.” 

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is in its 75th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes, and values.   

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

