 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

LBHS Girls Beach Volleyball team 052521

LBHS Girls Beach Volleyball team heads to State tournament

The Laguna Beach High School Breakers Girls Beach Volleyball team are 6-2 heading to the State tournament on June 5 at Dockweiler Beach in Playa Del Rey. Coach Selznick becomes the first coach to take two different teams to State. His 2017 squad from Palisades High School finished 2nd to Mira Costa.

LBHS Girls Beach group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBHS Athletics

(L-R) Dempsey Sadler, Lucy Loughlin, Jacqueline Witteman, Sophie Reavis, Mikayla Smith, Ella Tyus, Louisa Lofranco, Bella Mullin, Natalia Hagopian, Annabelle Kieswetter, Sydney Freeman, Brooklyn Yelland, Eva Gardner, and Coach Dane Selznick (not present: Sophie Black and Macie Murphy)

The Breakers were State finalists in 2018 and 2019 and were the favorites last season, which was canceled before the playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

