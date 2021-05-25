NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

LBHS teachers are awarded Crystal Apple 052521

LBHS teachers are awarded Crystal Apple Awards

On May 20, 122 staff members at Laguna Beach High School enjoyed a sumptuous sack breakfast as part of the Crystal Apple Awards.

For the past eight years, the Crystal Apple Awards have hosted a red-carpet event for local high school teachers, but this year things were different because of health restrictions, hence the breakfast.

Two LBHS teachers received the coveted Crystal Apple Award: Spanish teacher Ms. Sandra Johnson, and creative writing teacher Mrs. Rickie Farnes. 

Students worked together over a three-month period to nominate teachers and create videos discussing why they felt their teachers deserved to be honored with the coveted award. 

Ms. Johnson said she was ecstatic to win such a prestigious award. “I grew up with brothers who were big athletes and had walls full of trophies,” she said. “I’m so excited to finally have a trophy of my own.”

This one, she added, meant a great deal to her because it was from her students. 

“During my freshman and sophomore year, Ms. Johnson and I would have lunch together with my friend every Wednesday. She would teach us fun stuff, like calligraphy. It was so kind of her because she would just welcome me with open arms,” said Abigail Williams, who nominated Ms. Johnson. “She always had positive conversations with every student, and it was so nice to have a teacher that wanted to talk to you and didn’t just want to be your teacher, but to be your friend too. Ms. Johnson is the most kind, understanding, and welcoming teacher ever. 

“Thank you so much, Ms. Johnson, for all of the time you put into not just being a teacher, but being a motherly figure at the school. Every day when students come into your classroom, you always have the biggest smile on your face, and you make everyone eager to learn. 

“Even if it’s the student who doesn’t want to learn or wants to learn every Spanish word in the world, you are there to be their friend, their teacher, and their mentor. You’re just a person that anyone could go to if they need anything. You make the whole experience of being a high school student so much easier and more enjoyable,” added Abigail.

Ninth-grader Brooke Lattin nominated Mrs. Farnes, saying that she was such a fun and creative teacher. 

“I’ve had so many fun experiences in that class,” Brooke said. “Focusing in Zoom classes was very difficult for me because it was so easy to get distracted. What would have been a boring Zoom class was very fun with her and her creative ways. One of the activities that we did was a talk show where we all got to be a character from the book we were reading, Romeo and Juliet. It was a good way to learn and have fun at the same time.

“I had so much fun in 9 Honors English. I’ve always loved creative writing, and she has helped fuel my love and helped me become a better writer, and I am so thankful for that.”

In response to her award, Mrs. Farnes says, “I feel so honored to receive this award. Being a first-year teacher in the midst of a pandemic is challenging, and knowing that I made an impact on my students means the world to me. The students here at LBHS are amazing, and I’m grateful I get to be a part of watching them learn and grow.”

The Crystal Apple Award is a special way for the youth of Aliso Niguel, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, and Dana Hills high schools to recognize and thank the teachers who have had a positive impact on their life, according to the organization. The awards recognize teachers who go above and beyond, inspiring and connecting with their students, especially important this year given the unusual circumstances.

More information about Crystal Apple Awards, go to www.lnstake.org/crystal-apple-awards.

 

