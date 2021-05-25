LHBS incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts to be held on June 11

Laguna Beach High School will be hosting incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts on Friday, June 11.

The schedule including the time and facility is included below. If you have any question about athletic tryouts, the head coaches’ contact information can be found at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/coaches.

You are also welcome to email Athletic Director Lance Neal with any questions at lneal@lbusd.org.

Boys Basketball, 8-10 a.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Cross Country, 9-11 a.m., Stadium Track

Boys Volleyball, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Gym

Boys Soccer, 10-11 a.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Lacrosse, 11 a.m.-noon, Stadium

Football, Noon-1 p.m., Stadium

Girls Soccer, 1-2 p.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Water Polo, 2-3 p.m., Pool

Boys & Girls Golf, 3-4 p.m., Ben Brown’s

Softball, 3-4 p.m., Stadium Field

Baseball, 3-5 p.m., Baseball Field

Boys & Girls Tennis, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Courts

Girls Volleyball, 4-5:30 p.m., North Gym

Girls Basketball, 5-7 p.m., Dugger Gym

SchoolPower supporters gather for 5th Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Golf Tournament

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Monday, May 10 marked the fifth annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, benefiting SchoolPower. The event sold out in record speed and generated over $45,000 to support Laguna Beach students through SchoolPower.

Eighty barefoot golfers kicked off the afternoon’s festivities with a friendly nine-hole, four-person scramble competition. As in past years, players tackled some nontraditional shots, including teeing off with a softball bat, driving with opposite-handed clubs, and the replacement of putters with a hockey stick.

Click on photo for a larger image

Foursome Michelle Veyna, Heidi Draper, Abbey Lam, and Stephanie Chapel at the 5th Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic benefiting SchoolPower

“Kristin Bunn, Mette Hingel, Laura Sewell, and I had the best time playing in the tournament!” said Kirsten Warner of women’s winning team Kiss My Putt. “We are the luckiest community to call The Ranch ours, along with SchoolPower! Having this tournament be the first SchoolPower event in over a year, people’s enthusiasm to reconnect with each other and take part in all the festive experiences was at an all-time high.”

Tournament sponsor and SchoolPower trustee Meital Taub and her team at Meital Taub Luxury Group hosted the second hole, where golfers competed to win YETI tumblers. “Our team had a fantastic time at this year’s Barefoot Classic. It was great to see our community having fun and supporting the great work SchoolPower does for Laguna Beach schools,” she said. “We see firsthand the impact SchoolPower has on our local students and families.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Foursome John Lavender, Jen Lavender, Jeremy Parness, and Cindy Parness at the 5th Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic

Following golf, the party continued on the patio, where golfers and dinner guests gathered for a cocktail reception that included wine tasting by Argaux and live music by Zach Churchill. A plated barbecue dinner and dessert buffet rounded out the casual celebration.

“The setting at The Ranch was gorgeous, the food incredible, and the live auction entertaining and successful,” said dinner guest and SchoolPower trustee Katie MacGillivray. “We are truly grateful to belong to an organization that works hard to give back to our community while having fun in the process. We look forward to being involved in the years to come!”

“As somebody who grew up in Laguna, I also really enjoyed seeing many old faces as well as meeting many new ones,” said golfer Brad Berberian. “The whole event encapsulated the great sense of community that we are blessed with here in Laguna.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Foursome David Burchi, Chris Sirianni, Sean Donnelly, and Rob Adams

As in past years, lifelong Laguna resident and longtime SchoolPower supporter Mark Christy took to the podium and served as auctioneer for a live auction. This year’s auction items included a “stay and play” experience at The Ranch, tickets for four on the private Napa Valley Wine Train, an autographed Mike Trout baseball bat courtesy of the Angels Baseball Foundation, a diamond necklace from Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers, and a custom Hobie surfboard.

The evening ended with bidders facing off to win a Fender bass signed by Green Day founder, vocalist, and bassist Mike Dirnt, who gave an impassioned speech on the importance of music education before opening up the bidding frenzy.

Special thanks to hole sponsors Meital Taub Luxury Group, Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers, Ballesteros Real Estate Group, Mobile Health, Esse Law, Laguna Presbyterian Church, George FJ Hill Insurance, Hackett Bonds & Insurance Services, GreenPACE Capital, Heidi & Mark Draper, and Spectator Technologies, as well as event sponsors Nosotros Tequila, Argaux, Docent Brewing, Martin Ray Vineyards & Winery, and Bianchi Winery & Tasting Room.

Proceeds from the event will benefit students in Laguna Beach public schools through SchoolPower. In the 2020-2021 school year, SchoolPower provided help to local families in need through its Empowering: Families initiative. It also funded over $100,000 in grants made to LBUSD teachers, coaches, and staff.

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. Over the last five years, SchoolPower has contributed over $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach school district to help support a wide range of programs, including academic enrichment, student experiences, social and emotional support, athletics, and music, visual, and performing arts.

To learn more about SchoolPower, visit www.lbschoolpower.org.

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features “Move Spring” app and silent auction June 19 and 20

Laguna Beach High School’s Walking for Water Club focuses on raising money to build wells and providing education to people living in West Africa (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana) and India.

“As of this year, our clubs have raised enough money to build 35 wells in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and in India,” says Tess Brobeck. “To fund these wells, each year our club hosts a ‘walk’ to raise money. In the past, our walks have been held at the LBHS track where we have a silent auction, food, music, and games for children.”

However, 2020 changed everything.

Last year when COVID hit, they had to find another way to host their event virtually. “Our virtual event was very successful, so we are planning on hosting another virtual walk this year, but hope to make it even better!” Tess says.

“Originally, our project started on the East Coast in Leesburg, Virginia, by our youth project coordinator. The pandemic has allowed our club on the West Coast to connect online with the club on the East Coast. Both coasts have been working very hard to collaborate with each other on how to execute this year’s walk.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walking for Water Club pre-pandemic

This walk will be a bit different than last year’s walk. They will be hosting a virtual event on their website where people can participate in our silent auction, watch videos put together by club members, and directly donate to the cause.

They have decided to step up the silent auction items this year.

“In both the West and East Coast club, we have students who are very creative and love to express their creativity through art,” explains Tess. “These students each got a watering can/bucket to paint on to illustrate their creativity.

“The purpose of making the medium on the watering can is to tie their artwork back to the cause they are supporting. For the club in Laguna Beach, we have even gotten local artists to contribute and make artwork either on watering cans or on a different medium inspired by the cause of walking for water. All of these beautifully decorated pieces of artwork will be available to bid on during our virtual event that is set to take place from June 19-20th this year!”

This year, the club offers something new for participants.

Although these silent auction items already make this year’s walk unique, they didn’t want to stop there. They want people to be able to experience how they walk themselves.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The money earned from the walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya

“To do this, club members from both coasts have been working on creating an app that will be available in the app store on May 15, 2021,” says Tess. “Our app is called Move Spring and it is for anyone who would like to physically participate in our walk. Once you download the app, you can start walking, hiking, or jogging and our app will count how many miles you have walked. The goal for all club members is to walk 20 miles over two days (June 19-20).”

Of course, not everyone has to walk the full 20 miles, but the club wants to encourage everyone to get outside and walk as much as possible for a good cause. The app will also show other participants and how far they have walked in comparison to others. Walkers will reach various checkpoints that could have either a fact about the club or a video from a club member that goes into detail on exactly what they are raising money for this year.

“Our app also will have a direct place for participants to donate to our cause,” says Tess. “We want to encourage everyone to get out of their houses, bring their families, and walk on June 19th to the 20th!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Walking for Water event raises funds to continue to educate the children in the communities in which wells have already been established

“Along with me, all of my fellow club members are truly committed to making a difference and have been brainstorming ideas and working on this app since the beginning of this school year in September. As our virtual walk approaches, we want to reach out to others and spread the word.”

The money earned from this walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya. The pipeline is being installed to extend usage to seven Maasai villages, benefiting 7,000 people. The club is also looking to put two water wells in Northern India in a Tibetian Village and in Southern India.

“Additionally, the Walking for Water event raises funding to continue to educate the children in the communities in which we’ve already established wells,” says Tess. “All contributions from this year’s event will go towards these projects.”

For more information, go to www.lbhswalkingforwater.org.

You can also contact Tess at tess.brobeck@lbusd.org or Susan Hough, the club’s youth project coordinator, at susan@livingyourgifts.com or (703) 505-5152.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala to be held at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that its 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are planning a fabulous VIP evening for all. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gala co-chairs Jimmy Azadain and Carrie Click

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests will have the chance to dress up in their grooviest threads. This year the event will be more intimate and will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening for all.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or [email protected]

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The Club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestartpark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Saturday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Be prepared to walk on uneven, rocky, rough terrain. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Love birds, but need help identifying them? Join a Crystal Cove State Park bird expert on a guided end-of-spring bird walk on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m. Tour both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and Spring migrants on this loving early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater. (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the campground.) $15 day-use fee. Among the birds, you might spot are Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove/.

For a trail map, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level used to be as high as the cliffs on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the stoplight Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy the setting sun and the rusing full moon on this guided blufftop walk at Crystal Cove State Park on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist and search for dolphins and seabirds, while watching the sunset. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the stoplight Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Guest Column

Forgiveness: A spiritual process

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“The practice of forgiveness is our most important contribution to the healing of the world.” –Marianne Williamson

Each morning, right before I meditate, I go through a detailed heart-opening ritual that includes asking myself a few questions. I call this ritual The Secrets of Happiness and an important part of the process is asking:

How can I be more accepting? More self-accepting.

How can I be more compassionate? More self-compassionate.

How can I be more forgiving? More self-forgiving.

How can I heal this heart?

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

We are in constant dynamic exchange with the world around us, which means our actions simultaneously touch the lives of others and have deeper consequences as to what we feel, what we think about, and what we do.

We all have made mistakes, chosen non-nourishing choices, and allowed our words and actions to hurt others – and perhaps the most unintended consequence is that we’ve created pain within and around us. We’ve pointed fingers, compared ourselves to someone else, relished in Schadenfreude (rooting for someone or something to fail), pushed people away (even when we were trying to get them to come closer), gossiped, cut off our nose to spite our face, and refused to give in so we could say “I told you so!”

And then there are all the grievances, grudges, resentments, comparisons, envies, and gripes. They serve no one – they fester inside – they distract our mind from feeling bliss and our heart from loving. They sour into bitterness, self-righteousness, cynicism, and arrogance. And in time, these self-inflicted feelings of discomfort morph into dis-ease in our physical body and in our mind. And then ultimately, they turn into disease.

When we forgive, we free ourselves from the tie that binds us to the one who hurt us. We become liberated. Saying it, posting it on Facebook, or having an intellectual conversation with yourself does not release you from your self-imposed captivity.

Only forgiveness can help bathe away the negativity. Only forgiveness can release you from the prison of attachment and anger. Only forgiveness will bring you inner peace.

And how can we forgive others if we are not willing to forgive ourselves first? How can we open our hearts to others if they are closed off to ourselves? We must open ourselves to self-compassion so that we can then be compassionate to others. If we can’t forgive ourselves, can we really authentically forgive others? If we do not believe we are worthy, how in the world could someone else be worthy?

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Practice self-forgiveness

We are all just doing our best from our own level of consciousness at the time. And if we are willing to truly make a commitment to choose another response or a more nourishing behavior the next time, then we all deserve a little forgiveness.

Right now. Today. In this breath. You are entitled to happiness.

I’m reminded of the instructive quote by classic movie icon Marlene Dietrich: “Once a woman has forgiven her man, she must not reheat his sins for breakfast.”

How hard is it to not re-serve our sins to ourselves over and over? I still struggle with this! So, this week, let’s make the commitment to awaken our most divine self by practicing self-forgiveness and then allowing that radiance of forgiveness to shine onto others.

Share this with everyone you know and watch the ripple of forgiveness heal your world.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

LCAD, in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum, presents Emerging Masters 2021

Emerging Masters is a diverse and impressive exhibition featuring works by graduate students from Laguna College of Art and Design’s Masters of Fine Arts programs in Drawing and Painting. These creative and skilled artists are among today’s most promising emerging artists.

Now through May 31, LCAD, in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum, presents Emerging Masters 2021.

Exhibiting artists include: Brian Blasman, Tracy Child, Jessica Chong, Peter Clarke, Daniel DeMeza, LinHui Ding, Jason Dowd, Matt Duckett, Jody Gerber, Tony Guo, Mike Lee, Jill Maytorena, Kelley Mogilka, Mark Silverberg, Kelly Jane Smith-Fatten, Laura Sonnek, Agostino Vaccaro, Ray Vargas, Renae Wang, Pamela Wells, Mason Williams, Xiaohan (Nora) Xu, and Emma Yervandyan.

Courtesy of LAM

Mike Duckett, “Smash”

“It’s great to have the chance to spotlight these remarkable artists at a world-class museum. Students come to LCAD because we believe that enduring art comes from a fusion of contemporary ideas and time-honored skills. Learning how to draw and paint with a high level of skill is a discipline that enables the artist to truly see and effectively communicate what one comes to understand,” says Peter Zokosky, exhibition curator and LCAD MFA Chair.

Courtesy of LAM

Renae Wang, “Diner Window”

Please note: Advance tickets for timed entry are required. Click here to plan your visit.

Selected works include:

--Brian Blasman, The Accident Lawyer Knows Best, 2021, watercolor on paper, 12” x 16”

--Tracy Child, LA COVID, 2020, oil on canvas, 30” x 24”

--Jessica Chong, Mockingbird, 2021, oil on canvas, 30” x 40”

--Peter Clarke, Baleen and Bone Flowers, 2021, oil on canvas, 24” x 30”

--Daniel DeMeza, Hallelujah, 2021, oil on stretched canvas, 39” x 54”

--Jason Dowd, Pot, Tangerines, and Pycanthra Berries, 2021, oil on canvas mounted on panel, 14” x 18”

--Matt Duckett, Smash, 2021, oil on canvas, 59” x 59”

--Jody Gerber, Hesitation, 2021, oil on linen, 18” x 24”

--Mike Lee, Awakening of Night, 2020, oil on panel, 30” x 30”

--Jill Maytorena, Jardin, 2021, soft pastel on panel, 36” x 24”

--Kelley Mogilka, Surrender, 2021, oil on panel, 32” x 48”

--Kelly Jane Smith-Fatten, Ritual, 2021, oil on canvas, 31” x 24”

--Laura Sonnek, I’m Immortal!, 2021, oil on canvas, 30” x 30”

--Renae Wang, Diner Window, 2020, oil on canvas, 36” x 48”

--Pamela Wells, Butterly Goddess, 2021, oil on canvas, 23” x 19”

--Mason Williams, Boulders and Yucca, 2021, oil on canvas, 12” x 16”

--Emma Yervandyan, Untitled, 2021, oil on canvas, 40” x 30”

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr

For more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org or call (949) 494-8971.