 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Kick off the summer season with local band 133 052521

Kick off the summer season with local band 133 at The Coach House on Sunday

Local band 133 is happy to announce that they will perform live in concert at The Coach House on Sunday, May 30th. It’s a three-day Memorial Day Weekend, so no work on Monday! The doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner and drink service and the music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. To make dinner reservations and/or buy tickets, click here or call (949) 496-8930. Get there early for best seats.

The band 133 was formed a few years ago by local tech entrepreneur and musician Clay Berryhill to write and record original music together for his “docuality film” project, 133: The Road to Laguna. Since then, the band has performed one hundred plus live shows together, including at the Stu News-sponsored “Rock For The Cause” to benefit Friendship Shelter.

“The opening of this show will be a little different,” says Berryhill. “Usually the first 30 minutes is an opening act, but instead, we will show a 30-minute preview of 133: The Road To Laguna.”

Kick off on stage

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

133 will perform its first headline concert at The Coach House on Sunday, May 30

The Coach House is a legendary music venue located in South Orange County, California. In 1980 Gary Folgner opened the now famous music venue featuring national and international touring acts. The Coach House has been a launching platform for aspiring artists and a home for those that are well established in the industry. Some noteworthy performances include B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Chris Isaak, Tori Amos, Tom Jones, and the Black Crowes, to name a few.

“This is our first time headlining at The Coach House,” says Berryhill. “Five members of the band are leads with other bands and play here all the time, but this is the first time 133 has performed there.”

Similar to the band The Traveling Wilburys, 133 is comprised of a group of highly talented yet diverse singers and songwriters. The 133 band members have toured, collaborated, and recorded with some of the biggest names in rock music.

Kick off trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FB

(L-R) Poul Pedersen, Beth Fitchet Wood, and Nick I Hernandez

Band members

--Steve Wood – musician/producer/composer/music director (Honk, Kenny Loggins, MacGillivray Freeman Films, 133) 

--Beth Fitchet Wood – singer, songwriter (Honk, The Girls, 133) 

--Jason Feddy – singer, songwriter, Broadway musical director – “Two’s A Crowd” (Mad Dogs & The Englishman, Jason Feddy Band, 133) 

--Nick I Hernandez – singer, songwriter, scores for film and TV (Common Sense, Nick I & ADD, 133) 

--Poul Pedersen – singer, songwriter opening for acts Like Linda Ronstadt, John Hiatt, and Kenny Loggins (Missiles of October, 133) 

--Richard Bredice – lead guitarist, singer, music producer (Missiles of October, Jules & The Polar Bears, 133) 

--Alan Deremo – bass, singer, music producer, composer for TV (Belinda Carlisle, Vince Gill, Jules Shear, Dave Alvin, John Denver, Honk, 133) 

--Frank Cotinola – drums/percussion (Missiles of October, Funky Kings, Jose Feliciano, Bill Medley, 133)

Kick off building 133

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mozambique

(L-R) Clay Berryhill, Alan Deremo, Nick I Hernandez, Steve Wood, Beth Wood, Poul Pedersen, and Jason Feddy

“Typically, the band would be on stage for every song, instead we’re going to mix it up,” says Berryhill. “Whoever wrote the song – a keyboardist, guitarist, or vocalist – will be on stage to begin with, and as the song progresses, the band will join them. It’s more intimate and spotlights the performer.”

These Laguna Beach music legends have legions of loyal fans on their own and have come together as a band to write and record an album of original songs.

The album by 133 is a collection of original songs produced by Steve Wood; it is also the soundtrack for an upcoming feature length docuality 133 The Road to Laguna, currently in postproduction. The film follows the 133 band as they write and record the songs for the album, and also reveals compelling personal stories of triumphs and heartbreaks that come with life as a working musician.

Berryhill gives a lot of credit to Mozambique for the success of 133. “They have been a great partner. The band played on Monday nights, and 133 has created its own fan base. The shows were packed – surprising for Monday nights. We have lots of fond memories of playing there. We’ll be starting back up again in July.”

The Coach House is located at 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.

To purchase tickets to the show, click here.

 

