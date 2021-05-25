NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Lu Martin Galleries: a mother-son collaboration 052521

Lu Martin Galleries: a mother-son collaboration that gives people more than they expect

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The Lu Martin Galleries, owned and run by Lu Martin and her son Greg Martin, came to Lu by way of a miracle or karma or fate – whatever you want to call it. When Lu left Manchester, New Hampshire, friends asked why she was going to California and she replied – stating it as a fact, not a wish – “To own an art gallery.” 

Thirty-three years ago, that declaration became a reality and now Lu Martin Galleries is a must-see for collectors of quality, original paintings. Located in the middle of Laguna’s Historic Gallery Row in a converted, early 20th century cottage, it is one of the largest galleries in Laguna.

“I was always active in the arts,” says Lu. “It’s my passion.” 

Lu Martin old photo

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Lu Martin Galleries

Lu Martin and her son Greg Martin in the early gallery days

Lu was involved in the musical arts early-on. Growing up with two brothers and a sister in Manchester, New Hampshire, some of her fondest memories include singing with her bass-playing father’s jazz band. 

Even before Lu came to Laguna, she had an intriguing and art-filled history. However, she didn’t major in art in college, she graduated with a degree in science. Although she tried to get into Boston College, they didn’t allow women at that time, so Notre Dame’s Women’s College was her choice. Later she studied art under Oscar Durand and Helen Van Wyk and had a tiny upstairs gallery in New Hampshire.

Lu has taken some time off from painting, but happily for those who love her work, she’s getting back into it.

Life in New Hampshire

Before coming to Laguna, Lu’s life was filled with a variety of diverse endeavors. She served as president of a nonprofit art association, promoted art programs, taught third grade for four years and then tutored, and ran a catering company that had been started by her father-in-law and then expanded by her husband. 

Since they were the largest catering company in the area of New Hampshire, naturally they catered a lot of political functions.

During her stint in the business, she met several presidents – except Nixon. “Kennedy was flirty, and Reagan bought one of my paintings,” she says. 

Mingling with actors and musicians was also the norm. “Elizabeth Taylor has one of my paintings also,” she says. “Mick Jagger picked me up once, literally.”

Since the pandemic began, Greg has run the Gallery, and Lu does the books. “During the pandemic, I missed interacting with the artists,” she says.

Lu Martin duo door

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Lu and Greg, 2021

Lu also has two daughters – Celeste, a science teacher in Arizona, and Cindy, an art collector in Washington – and two grandchildren in their 20s. Sadly, Lu had a son who passed away at seven years of age. “I always say I have four children.”

Galleries

Once Lu arrived in Laguna, she managed four galleries (one owner had three) and decided to live on Aster Street to be close to them. 

As it turns out Lu didn’t want to own just any gallery, she wanted this one. “I pictured myself here,” she says.

In the three galleries she managed (for the one owner), she met a couple from New York and filled two of their houses with the gallery’s art. Subsequently, the wife opened a gallery in New York. 

Lu Martin Greg with Brooke

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Greg with a painting by Brooke Harker, “La Magie du Carrousel”

“They wanted me to work for them and paid me every month to be a consultant,” she says. “Turns out the man owned all of the parking garages in New York City. As time went on, the wife developed her own tastes, and I wasn’t needed any longer.

“At that time, I was trying to decide what I wanted to do with my life – be an artist or own a gallery. I enjoyed working, I wanted to work.” 

Lu knew a lot of other gallery owners in the area and knew that the owner of this gallery – Haggen Maker – didn’t own the property or the building. 

“I wished I could be in this one,” she says. “Since I lived on Aster, I’d walk by it all the time. Then someone on this block said the owner was interested in selling it to me. It was complicated, but finally the owner left, and I was able to purchase it for exactly the amount I had saved.”

Featured artists

An artist in his own right, Greg started painting in 2004 and some of his stunning pieces are in the gallery. Influenced  by Christine Joia, “They are very texture-driven,” says Greg. “It involves sanding off paint layers to reveal the paint underneath.”

Lu Martin Greg with painting

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Greg with one of his pieces, “Non-prima Facie”

Lu and Greg’s tastes complement each other – Lu is more tradition and Greg likes abstract.

“We don’t go by trends,” says Lu.

The gallery handles around a dozen artists. 

“We pick them by subject, quality, style, and variety,” says Greg. “It depends on whether an artist comes in and ticks all the boxes, but we also don’t want them to be in competition with each other.”

They currently feature: Martin Beaupre, Elaine Ruettiger, Cristina Joia,  Alfredo Gomez, Khalid Alkaaby, Nichole McDaniel, Dasha Guilliam, Jaber Al Saria, Brooke Harker, Mostafa Keyhani, Dante Liberi, Ruo Li, Aaron Coleman, Jennifer Verge, Irina Negulescu, and Stephen Shortridge.

One artist who certainly fulfilled all the criteria is Dasha Guilliam, who is originally from Russia. At 16 she declared her independence and while visiting California, enrolled herself in school and convinced her parents to allow her to stay. Her contemporary coastal work has been featured at the gallery for eight years. 

Lu Martin Dasha

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Artist Dasha Guilliam at work

“I’m inspired by nature,” says Dasha. “I combine masculine and feminine elements to create deeper stronger textures.”

Much of her work is commissioned. She incorporates glass, mirrored glass, and sand, sometimes provided by her clients for her commissioned pieces. “The sand is sentimental – from vacations or it could be sand from a beach where a couple was married or from an area that a surfer loves. It’s as if you’re traveling to their beach and experiencing the feelings they had.”

Breaking the glass down to different degrees of coarseness, she even grinds it (in blenders) into dust. She sometimes uses metal shavings from space shuttles. 

In one of her extraordinary pieces, the material reflects the light and appears as phosphorus blue waves. 

“It’s a livable piece that changes according to the light and from where you view it,” says Dasha. 

More coincidences

Another of Lu’s coincidences happened one night when the gallery sold the most they ever had during an Art Walk. It was the work of Martin Beaupré, who was born in Quebec, Canada. Frequently using monks in his paintings, Martin takes one on a Zen journey, which reveals a search for beauty and harmony in muffled tones, with serene, uncluttered compositions. 

Lu Martin interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A painting by Martin Beaupré is in the right foreground

Not only do Lu and Martin have the same name – although Martin is his first name – but in studying her ancestry, Lu found out that some of her ancestors were from Beaupre which is a city in Quebec, and strangely, his last name.

Lu relates a story of a girl who came in one day with a baby. “She said ‘I’ve been all over the world, lived in 18 countries, and this is one of two of my favorite galleries.’” 

Coincidentally, the other one was the tiny gallery Lu had – The Upstairs Gallery in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“When you walk in, you feel something,” the girl said of the gallery.

Whether it’s the atmosphere, the choice of artists, the service,  or Lu’s warm and welcoming presence, Lu says, “We give people more than they expect.”

Lu Martin in front

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Lu Martin

“If the buyers are local, I take the painting to their home, so they can get an idea of what it looks like,” says Greg. “If they are out of town, I can show them virtually what the piece will look like. They send us a photo of their home, and I interchange different paintings onto the wall. We do that quite a lot.” Greg also hangs the paintings.

They even go above and beyond for Art Walks. Cellist Hitache Suzuki plays at the Art Walks – and on Monday and Friday around noon, he practices in the gallery.

Lu says, “I never get tired of art and passing the news along to an artist that a painting of his or hers sold. 

“In another life, I would have taught art to adults.”

But then we might not have Lu Martin Galleries and that would certainly be Laguna’s loss.

The gallery is located at 372 North Coast Hwy and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Lu Martin Galleries, go to www.lumartingalleries.org or call (949) 494-8074.

 

