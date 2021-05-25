NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

78.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Parents, students protest possible school 052521

Parents, students protest possible school schedule change

By SARA HALL

Parents and students took to the street last week to protest against a possible proposed schedule for Laguna Beach Unified School District following a presentation that the district is considering a “4x4” calendar.

About 100 parents and students gathered on Park Avenue near Laguna Beach High School on Friday (May 21), chanting and waving signs during a demonstration against the 4x4 schedule.

The calendar model would have students enrolled and fully completing four different courses each semester, rather than completing six courses (seven with an early “zero period”) over the entire school year. 

Many LBUSD families are concerned that the 4x4 schedule would cram more information into a shorter period, resulting in a higher risk of learning loss through class compression and gaps in instruction, said Colleen Connelly, a parent who organized the protest, in an email to Stu News Laguna on Sunday. 

“Laguna Beach parents are angry and tired of having their voices dismissed,” Connelly wrote. “Data is being manipulated, reworded, and summarized to fit a narrative.”

Parents didn’t know this schedule was being considered until an LBUSD forum last week, Connelly said during a phone interview with Stu News Laguna on Monday (May 24), but their kids have already picked out their classes. A 4x4 schedule might be easier for the teachers, but it goes against many parents’ wishes and what’s best for the students, she said.

“They threw it together to the detriment to the students,” Connelly said.

Frustration has been building up over the last few years, Connelley said, as many feel their voices haven’t been heard and their input ignored. Parents have been willing to listen, but this was “the last straw,” she said, and it prompted the protest on Friday.

“[After the presentation], we were just done,” Connelly said.

The opposition to the 4x4 schedule is also emphasized in a change.org petition started by student Abigail Roedersheimer. The petition has 421 signatures as of Monday (May 24) afternoon. This type of schedule is not beneficial for the students, Roedersheimer wrote.

Parents, students 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Parents and students at Friday’s protest against the proposed 4x4 school schedule

The district proposed the 4x4 as a possible schedule for the 2021-22 school year during a community forum on May 17. 

However, an official schedule has not yet been adopted by the district, LBUSD Public Information Officer Shelley Spessard confirmed in an email to Stu News Laguna on Monday. 

“The school site has the ability to make a scheduling decision. Our teachers are in the process of reviewing all of the feedback collected from our parents, students, and staff, and will make a recommendation to our school leadership team in the upcoming weeks,” she explained. “Based on those recommendations, site principals will propose a schedule for the 21-22 school year.”

District officials are hoping to have a proposal by the start of June. 

The school board approves the overall instructional minutes yearly for each school sites in LBUSD and this is done prior to the start of the next school year, which starts on August 23 for 2021-22.

California Education Code requires that schools have a minimum of 180 days of instruction as well as specified instructional minutes per grade span. 

The May 17 presentation also included a review of two other schedule possibilities: The traditional LBHS “waterfall” and yearlong classes in A/B block. District staff went over the benefits and challenges of all three possible schedules.

According to the presentation, benefits of the 4x4 schedule include: All classes are equitable in time and days, and the scheduling is less complicated; student-athletes will still be released from school with lesser impact on their instruction; students can take more than six classes per year without taking a zero period; students who are absent one day are quickly caught up the next day (compared to A/B or waterfall); less courses per semester will create smaller class sizes with a greater focus.

The district initially began schedule discussions to accommodate health and safety guidelines, but discovered several limitations within the traditional schedule, Spessard said. 

Site administrators then began to engage stakeholders to determine the most effective instructional schedule for all students to improve equity and access, she added.

“We value all stakeholder input and support each and every stakeholders’ First Amendment right,” Spessard said.

District guiding principles include (among others): An interest to create access and flexible opportunities for intervention and enrichment within the school day; an interest to allow more student choice and exploratory courses; flexible scheduling that recognizes the importance of sleep and after-school extracurricular activities; and an interest for fewer classes to manage at a time, with longer instructional periods.

Parents, students 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Protest signs against the proposed 4x4 schedule

Connelly acknowledged the recent ThoughtExchange, an online feedback/discussion platform, hosted by the district as an effort to gather feedback from stakeholders, but said it posed a close-ended question about what went well over the last year, which ultimately misconstrued the information and actual experience for many LBUSD households.

She provided an example of what she feels would be a better survey:

Which calendar/schedule best fits you or your student?

--4x4

--A/B Block

--Waterfall Block (same as before pandemic)

--6 classes every day

After a year of diluted learning, lack of continuity in core subjects, and reduced retention, LBUSD needs to catch up and get these kids back on track, Lisa Kowkabany commented on the petition. 

“A 4x4 will increase student stress, reduce learning outcomes and AP scores for our district,” Kowkabany wrote. 

Parents are concerned that, coming off a “failed trimester experiment,” kids will jump into learning a year’s worth of instruction in 12 weeks. The 4x4 model would contribute to student learning loss, which has already occurred over the past year, several parents agreed.

Spessard noted that LBUSD launched the LEAD (Learn, Enrich, Advance, Discover) Summer Enrichment Program to help bridge the learning between the 2020-21 to 2021-22 school years as a means of addressing identified learning gaps. 

Offerings include specific programs for students referred by a teacher for additional skill practice, or an extended school year as part of a student’s Individualized Education Program based on IEP team recommendation, and/or enrichment and readiness programs to help prepare students for successful entry into the regular school year. The district is also working to make additional teacher staff available for parent/guardian consultation during the summer school session.

Parents have suggested the district study the idea in more detail before implementing the new schedule. Studies show that a process to create and transition to a new schedule must be deliberate and transparent, and a two-year process is optimal, Connelly said. Quoting Dr. Michael Rettig, the founder of School Scheduling Associates, the first year should be a collaborative research effort and the second year should be spent planning the implementation. A communication plan for the public also needs to be fully developed. 

This is not the time for a major change that risks even further learning losses, Connelly said.

“It’s been a bad year,” she said. “We just want to go back to the way it was before the pandemic. I don’t see any reason to go against the parents and the students.”

Ideally, this means returning to waterfall block schedule, Connelly concluded.

“We have to get these kids back to a normal, yearlong schedule like the one we had in 2019-20,” Connelly said. “So they can feel like life is normal again, before any big changes should be considered.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.