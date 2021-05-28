NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 052821

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May 28, 2021

Will El Nino be back this year?

Dennis 5The strong La Nina event is easing up as we move into a more neutral zone for the time being, with rumors of an El Nino appearing in the next 6-12 months. The last El Nino occurred in 2015-16 so we’re just about due, as El Ninos occur on an average of every 4-7 years or so. It is not yet known what the magnitude will be. At any rate, the Eastern Pacific waters will warm to some degree, thus replacing the colder than normal waters that the latest and soon to be former La Nina brought to the tropical and subtropical waters. 

A possible return of El Nino is good news to us surfers as there’s a much better chance of us getting some good Baja swells for a change. There has been a serious shortage of those for several summers. The year 2014 was the last time we had an above average season for tropical swells from Mexico. Even the El Nino summer of 2015 was a big tease that threw us for a loop, in that all El Ninos of the past, weak or strong, have produced a lot of Baja swells. I’ve documented and surfed a lot of Baja swells in the 63 years I’ve been keeping track of this stuff, but there are a few standout swells that were downright heavy duty.

The El Nino summer of 1958 was a busy one for Baja swells but the one over the Labor Day weekend was truly a macker, compliments of Category 4 Hurricane Kate. Solid 10-12 ft bombs were marching into Laguna. Even normally mellow Doheny was capping at a consistent 6-8 ft, foaming way outside at Indicators, and high tide at Boneyards was absolutely firing, breaking 50 yards outside the big rock out there. I didn’t stand up on a surfboard for the first time until July 20, 1960, so I was merely a spectator on that swell. This was way before they ruined Doheny by building Dana Harbor in 1970.

September 22-23, 1963: It was time for the annual U.S. Surfing Championships at the Huntington Beach Pier. They had to postpone the event until the next weekend when conditions were a bit more manageable, as the biggest hurricane swell since 1958 sent huge 12-15 ft walls bombarding the pier, riding a 10 mph side current with heavy rip currents, making conditions treacherous and unsafe for even the best surfers. They had the event the next weekend in sloppy 2-3 ft mushburgers.

September 16-18, 1966: This is the huge swell that put 15th Street Newport (Newport Point) on the map, courtesy of Category 5 Hurricane Kathleen. The spot became California’s version of Hawaii’s Banzai Pipeline, as sets of 15 ft plus were exploding on the shallow sandbars. Even visiting top surfers from the Islands were calling it every bit as heavy as Hawaii’s Pipeline, with the only difference being the bottom conditions with a coral reef in Hawaii’s version, and a sandy bottom in California’s version.

Hurricane Claudia, July 1976: She was a large Category 5, and her waves were topping 20 ft at the famous Newport Wedge. They had to close the entrance of Newport Harbor as 15-20 ft bombs were making it impossible for any ocean vessel to even think about navigating those treacherous waters. They hadn’t dredged the Channel for years, so the giant swells were moving well into the Harbor as far as China Cove, which is nearly a mile into the Harbor. 

More on monster hurricane swells in next Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna. Until then, have a wonderful long Memorial Day weekend!

ALOHA!

 

