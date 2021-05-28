NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 052821

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: By the Sea

By Cecile Sarruf

We agree to meet at Main Beach to paint seascapes inside emptied tiny mint tins. This, I’d never done. Lisa, I’d never met. But it feels good after a long year of self-imposed isolation due to the pandemic – a chance to meet a fellow artist off social media – a chance to gaze upon the coastline and bring back a feeling of a carefree past when our palettes once found a world without restraint.

Parking is tricky. I find a spot behind Bushard’s, and she a meter down on Broadway. We recognize each other at Main Beach and smile with art apparent: paint brushes, oils, and of course, emptied mint tins.

(L-R) Cecile Sarruf and Lisa Mansour

“Have you ever done this?” I ask. “I mean, shared this experience with someone?”

“No,” she says. “First time.” 

Lisa sets her eyes longingly on the iconic Laguna lifeguard tower as a potential painting prospect. Aside from colorful macarons and the sea, it’s one of her favorite subjects to paint. 

“All you’ll get on a hazy day like this is the blue from that window on the tower. No light contrast,” I observe.

So, we stroll the boardwalk to find a wooden bench and focus our eyes ahead on rolling verdant waves and the receding surf off a silvery shoreline. That we sit unmasked is perhaps a harbinger of good things to come. Behind us, boys play their game of basketball, and the beach is otherwise empty but for a few locals. Culminating cloud precipitation brings about a cooler front.

From one artist to another, we relax and talk shop. “I’ve been painting all my life,” I tell her. “How about you?” 

“Same, but I finally went back to school seven years ago,” she says. “Took classes at Laguna College of Art and Design.” 

I notice Lisa is methodical in her approach to painting. She focuses, squints, and studies the vanishing point for several moments before meticulously measuring the space between heaven and earth in her mint tin. She draws a fine line and takes her time when building a brooding sea beneath delicate cotton pink clouds, each stroke of her brush magical. She captures well the intensity of the swells surging to shore.

The author's finished work

Unlike Lisa, I have a loose hand. From dollops of burnt sienna, ultramarine blue, and titanium white on the lower half shell of my mint tin, I mix tones with gusto like an orchestral conductor. I paint Bird Rock with raw umber and Payne’s gray and slap turbulent cerulean waves against it. We laugh and while away the hours.

In the end, there is a feeling of triumph, and we lift our work like a toast to time well spent. Don’t you know? An artist’s hands are never empty, especially by the sea.

Cecile Sarruf is an author and visual artist living in OC by the sea.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to: https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

