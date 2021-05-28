NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach 052821

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach Cobblestones again this Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Laguna’s longest-running downtown art fair will feature a dozen or more artists exhibiting their works. 

Although the location has changed over the years, the Laguna Craft Guild continues an over four-decade tradition of setting up their fine arts and crafts on the Main Beach Cobblestones. It began in the early 1970s as a way for local artists and makers to sell their work. 

Laguna Craft flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

From 2019 Laguna Craft Guild show

The following artists are participating this Sunday: Rachel Goberman, David Nelson, Cliff Wassmann, Linda Ames, Marita Holten, Jeff Lavinsky, Josh Hill, Laura Widdows, Mary Guerra, Tatyana Zen, Gregory Lincoln, Debra Covern, David Kizziar, and Robert Jones. 

Artist Rachel Goberman writes, “I am so grateful for the Laguna Craft Guild art show. It’s always a lovely day meeting people and talking about my art, right at the beach! This weekend won’t disappoint…looking forward to a gorgeous day of art and sunshine.”

The group’s current home is on the Cobblestones next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant on 14 Sundays a year. The artists must be present to show their work, so this is a great opportunity for the public to meet the makers and pick up a hand-made gift made by local artisans! 

For more information about Laguna Craft Guild, go to www.lagunacraftguild.org.

 

