 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Beverly Hills Seabutter swims into old San Shi Go location, Comedor opens at Casa

By Diane Armitage

There’s so much happening in this culinary town of ours that it’s difficult to cram it all into one column. Here are just a few highlights as we all head into what will be a very active month ahead.   

Beverly Hills Seabutter Sushi coming soon

Beverly Hills’ posh and popular Seabutter has expanded to Laguna Beach.  They’ve recently signed a lease in the old San Shi Go location at the 1100 South Coast Hwy building.

Touting “the freshest fish and Japanese culinary creations,” Seabutter met with wide acclaim when it opened its Beverly Hills doors in the spring of 2018.

Beverly Hills Seabutter sushi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Seabutter Sushi

Seabutter Sushi is known for its innovative Japanese culinary creations

Seabutter’s opening date in Laguna isn’t set yet, but ownership is hoping it can all come together in a matter of weeks. I’ll let you know as soon as I know. The management company, Pacific West, had no comment.

Rebel Omakase to Open in Former Central

Since we’re on the subject of sushi, this just in: A Japanese chef has leased the old Central location on Forest Avenue. The City has approved his conditional use permit (CUP) and he’s submitted a building plan for minor tenant improvements. 

“Omakase” is actually a style of serving in a Japanese restaurant. Rather than ordering from a menu, the chef is responsible for deciding your evening’s menu. Mini courses (or, more familiarly, “tastings”) can ramble to as many as 20 courses in a single sitting. In many restaurants, this varies from day to day, based entirely on the creative whims of the talented chef. 

I’ve enjoyed this only once in my life in a fantastic sushi restaurant in Las Vegas. Much like the memorable meals I’ve had at the former Playground 2.0 in Santa Ana, it makes for a truly enjoyable evening where you literally practice “omakase” by putting your trust in the chef’s hands. 

While I can’t say definitively that this is the plan for our newest sushi chef in Laguna Beach, the restaurant’s name does lend itself to fair speculation. I’ll have more details for you shortly.

Comedor offers Spanish style flair 

New concept Comedor began its “soft open” three weeks ago in the old K’ya location at the base of La Casa del Camino hotel. 

The word “comedor” is Spanish for dining room or dining room table, and this new entry certainly highlights tapas and entrées of Spanish origin. 

If you’ve been around this town for a while, you’ll remember that the original K’ya bar stood at the back of the restaurant. During renovations, then-operating partner Chris Keller “temporarily” moved the bar to the lobby, and it became a permanent watering hole with a friendly mix of locals and visitors. 

As it was never intended to be permanent, the bar has now been moved back inside this restaurant, this time staking its place on the west wall.

Beverly Hills Comedor interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Comedor in La Casa del Camino hotel offers a taste of Spain 

The new management team at La Casa brought in a visiting chef to establish the menu; they’re now narrowing the field for a new Executive Chef. Meanwhile, their sous chef is deftly in charge each evening, serving up tapas that roam from chicken-stuffed Croquettes to Carrot Fritters, Charred Spanish Octopus, cheese boards, warm olives, and more. 

Five entrées currently herald the new restaurant’s style starting with a Paella dish teeming with lobster, shrimp, and calamari; Spanish Chicken; Glazed Salmon; Chimichurri Skirt Steak; and Mushroom Risotto. 

Beverly Hills Comdeor food

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Comedor

Spanish dishes offer new flair at Comedor 

I’ll be visiting shortly for a more detailed dining review, but feel free to DM me in my social media accounts @bestoflagunabeach to let me know about your new favorites here. 

Comedor is open Wednesday through Sunday, 5-10 p.m. Reservations are required by calling the front desk at La Casa del Camino. 

Harley’s Sunday Brunch is an easy Sunday morning 

Weekend brunch has always been a special treat for me. Harley Laguna Beach’s recently added Sunday brunch proved a fabulous destination last week. 

Bottomless mimosas are a great start, and Chef offers various juices to suit your favorite. 

Beverly Hills mimosas

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Bottomless mimosas at Harley’s brunch allow your own juice pour

The menu is hearty, offering everything from a melt-in-your-mouth delicious coffee cake to a hefty breakfast burrito, Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles, Avocado Toast, and a delicious Dutch pancake. I opted for Avocado Toast with a side egg and crisp bacon. 

In my experience, Avocado Toast can be a hit-or-miss kind of thing depending on the creative bent of the chef. In this case, of course, it was a sublime dish with just enough sass in the pickled onions and peppers to bring the entire dish alive. 

Beverly Hills avo toast

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Harley’s Avocado Toast marries creamy smooth avocado with peppery bite

In addition to Chef’s Sunday Morning Sandwich, the brunch menu offers three additional sandwiches along with Baked Local Halibut and Prime Flat Iron Steak with eggs. Choose vegetable and salad options, too. Harley’s Sunday brunch is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with reservations strongly suggested.   

Order your June Brussels Bistro meals now 

You’ve probably heard me wax on and on about the amazing Brussels Bistro “Monthly 10 Meal Pack.” I had to have been one of their first subscribers in December, and I just can’t get enough of this decadent, gourmet treat. I mean, folks…let’s get serious…it’s $89 for 10 entire meals from one of the finest chefs in our town, and many of these meals are well beyond a single serving. 

Simply subscribe at their website (www.BrusselsBistro.com) and, in the first week of the next month, Brussels contacts you with news that your box of meals is available at either of their two locations. Packed in dry ice and frozen, these meals are now easily microwavable for stellar result. 

Beverly Hills lasagna

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Brussels Bistro Lasagna – one square of four in their “single serving” meal 

 Thanks to an extremely busy month of travel and moving (200 yards, of all things), I enlisted the help of my foodie friends, Greg and Terri Smith, to help me taste test the last of my 10 designated May meals.

Greg and Terri were the first to turn me on to Brussels’ genius introduction of vacuum-packed meals at the beginning of COVID. Eight months later, Brussels had come up with this monthly subscription plan. It just keeps getting better with these folks. 

While I whittled my way through a giant serving of fantastic lasagna and another of Tarragon Chicken Pasta, my friends dove into Lamb Meatballs and the Meatloaf in Gravy with Cauliflower Au Gratin. 

Beverly Hills lamb meatballs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Terri & Greg Smith

Brussels Bistro – Lamb Meatballs with Potato Au Gratin

Beverly Hills brussels meatloaf

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Terri & Greg Smith

Brussels Bistro – Meatloaf in Gravy with Cauliflower Au Gratin 

My friends were absolutely delighted with everything they tried. Brussels is definitely knocking it out of the park with this simple idea. There’s still time to get your June allotment by subscribing at their website. While you’re there, check out their ready-made family-style meals, too.

Many new announcements simmering! 

So much is changing for our restaurants in these next two weeks. Stay tuned to my social media channels, below, or sign up for free weekly emails on all the pipin’’hot news.   

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.