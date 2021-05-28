NewLeftHeader

clear sky

70.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Ex-LBPD Chief Robert Thompson returns 052821

Ex-LBPD Chief Robert Thompson returns to City of Dixon as Police Chief

Former Laguna Beach Police Chief Robert Thompson will be reinstated as the City of Dixon’s Police Chief, effective May 31, according to a press release issued today, May 28.

Thompson’s resignation from the City of Laguna Beach, after roughly four months on the job, was announced suddenly and with little explanation last Friday, May 24.

Thompson was hired by the City of Laguna Beach to succeed Laura Farinella, Laguna’s first-ever female police chief, and began his job on January 18.

Ex LBPD Chief Thompson

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Ex-LBPD Chief Robert Thompson will return to the City of Dixon as its Chief of Police

“I am deeply invested in the City of Dixon, its residents, and the members of this police department,” Thompson said in the release. “I’m honored to continue to lead the forward-thinking evolution of the Dixon Police Department at a time of unprecedented growth for the City. There are many residents and officers who I have missed and can’t wait to see again. It feels like I am returning home.”

Thompson served as an agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigations for fifteen years, prior to serving as Chief of Police for the City of Dixon for four years.

“We are delighted that Chief Robert Thompson has landed in a city where he is valued and respected. The citizens of Dixon and the employees of the Dixon Police Department are very fortunate to have an individual of his reputation lead them,” stated Brian Griep, president of the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association.

Thompson will be reinstated pursuant to the terms of his prior employment agreement and the City of Dixon’s employee reinstatement policy, according to the release.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.