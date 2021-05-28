NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Impact Giving to host 12th Annual Awards 052821

Impact Giving to host 12th Annual Awards Event on June 3

For the 12th consecutive year, Laguna Beach-based Impact Giving will announce its new grant recipients at its Annual Awards Event on Thursday, June 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. 

The nonprofit comprised of more than 100 women Partners aims to change lives both locally and globally through the power of collective giving. Since launching in 2009, Impact Giving has awarded nearly $1.4 million in grants to support positive, social change around the world. 

Impact Giving kitchen

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Impact Giving grant recipient Bracken’s Kitchen to provide optional dinner

The livestream celebration will include the premiere of the “Power of Partnership” video, a live “Raise the Paddle” segment to generate donations for all finalists, and a silent auction. Impact Giving grant recipient Bracken’s Kitchen will be providing an optional dinner, dessert, and beverage package for guests. 

Tickets can be purchased at https://impactgiving.maxgiving.bid.

“We are proud to have granted $1.38 million to 71 nonprofit organizations since our founding,” says Impact Giving Board Co-Chair Amy Larson. “During this challenging year, Impact Giving was thrilled to receive 39 applications from a diverse group of transformative nonprofits. Thanks to our empowered and passionate Partners and the collective giving process, we are excited to recognize our 15 finalists and announce our 2021 grant recipients. Now that is making an impact!”

Impact Giving paddle

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Guests from a previous auction making their bids 

This year’s finalists include AISS Foundation Inc, Blind Children’s Learning Center, Concern America, Elder Law and Disability Rights Center, ElderHelp of San Diego, Girls Inc. of Orange County, IEFT/Orkeeswa School, Just In Time for Foster Youth, Mother Miracle, Orange Coast College Foundation, Orange County Children’s Therapeutic Arts Center, Our Saviour Center, Vacaville Solano Services Corporation, WISEPlace, and With My Own Two Hands. 

In addition to its Annual Awards Event, Impact Giving hosts educational Partner Connection events on a wide range of topics, networking opportunities, book clubs, grant recipient events, and more. To learn more about Impact Giving and how to get involved, visit www.impactgivingnow.org/join-us

The 2022 Grant Season will commence this fall. If an organization is interested in applying for a grant, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit must be sponsored by a current Impact Giving Partner. Once applications have been submitted, Impact Giving grant committees that are open to all Partners evaluate the projects and advance the finalists to the entire organization for voting. 

Impact Giving is a women’s collective giving organization dedicated to effecting positive social change and transforming lives in our communities and around the world. The organization believes we can accomplish greater things together than we can individually. Impact Giving teaches women how to become philanthropists through engaging, educating, and empowering its Partners. 

For more information, visit www.impactgivingnow.org.

 

