LHBS incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts to be held on June 11

Laguna Beach High School will be hosting incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts on Friday, June 11.

The schedule including the time and facility is included below. If you have any question about athletic tryouts, the head coaches’ contact information can be found at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/coaches.

You are also welcome to email Athletic Director Lance Neal with any questions at lneal@lbusd.org.

Boys Basketball, 8-10 a.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Cross Country, 9-11 a.m., Stadium Track

Boys Volleyball, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Gym

Boys Soccer, 10-11 a.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Lacrosse, 11 a.m.-noon, Stadium

Football, Noon-1 p.m., Stadium

Girls Soccer, 1-2 p.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Water Polo, 2-3 p.m., Pool

Boys & Girls Golf, 3-4 p.m., Ben Brown’s

Softball, 3-4 p.m., Stadium Field

Baseball, 3-5 p.m., Baseball Field

Boys & Girls Tennis, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Courts

Girls Volleyball, 4-5:30 p.m., North Gym

Girls Basketball, 5-7 p.m., Dugger Gym

LBHS teachers are awarded Crystal Apple Awards

On May 20, 122 staff members at Laguna Beach High School enjoyed a sumptuous sack breakfast as part of the Crystal Apple Awards.

For the past eight years, the Crystal Apple Awards have hosted a red-carpet event for local high school teachers, but this year things were different because of health restrictions, hence the breakfast.

Two LBHS teachers received the coveted Crystal Apple Award: Spanish teacher Ms. Sandra Johnson, and creative writing teacher Mrs. Rickie Farnes.

Students worked together over a three-month period to nominate teachers and create videos discussing why they felt their teachers deserved to be honored with the coveted award.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Students put together sack lunches for LBHS teachers and staff

Ms. Johnson said she was ecstatic to win such a prestigious award. “I grew up with brothers who were big athletes and had walls full of trophies,” she said. “I’m so excited to finally have a trophy of my own.”

This one, she added, meant a great deal to her because it was from her students.

“During my freshman and sophomore year, Ms. Johnson and I would have lunch together with my friend every Wednesday. She would teach us fun stuff, like calligraphy. It was so kind of her because she would just welcome me with open arms,” said Abigail Williams, who nominated Ms. Johnson. “She always had positive conversations with every student, and it was so nice to have a teacher that wanted to talk to you and didn’t just want to be your teacher, but to be your friend too. Ms. Johnson is the most kind, understanding, and welcoming teacher ever.

“Thank you so much, Ms. Johnson, for all of the time you put into not just being a teacher, but being a motherly figure at the school. Every day when students come into your classroom, you always have the biggest smile on your face, and you make everyone eager to learn.

“Even if it’s the student who doesn’t want to learn or wants to learn every Spanish word in the world, you are there to be their friend, their teacher, and their mentor. You’re just a person that anyone could go to if they need anything. You make the whole experience of being a high school student so much easier and more enjoyable,” added Abigail.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mrs. Rickie Farnes, nominated by Brooke Lattin

Ninth-grader Brooke Lattin nominated Mrs. Farnes, saying that she was such a fun and creative teacher.

“I’ve had so many fun experiences in that class,” Brooke said. “Focusing in Zoom classes was very difficult for me because it was so easy to get distracted. What would have been a boring Zoom class was very fun with her and her creative ways. One of the activities that we did was a talk show where we all got to be a character from the book we were reading, Romeo and Juliet. It was a good way to learn and have fun at the same time.

“I had so much fun in 9 Honors English. I’ve always loved creative writing, and she has helped fuel my love and helped me become a better writer, and I am so thankful for that.”

In response to her award, Mrs. Farnes says, “I feel so honored to receive this award. Being a first-year teacher in the midst of a pandemic is challenging, and knowing that I made an impact on my students means the world to me. The students here at LBHS are amazing, and I’m grateful I get to be a part of watching them learn and grow.”

The Crystal Apple Award is a special way for the youth of Aliso Niguel, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, and Dana Hills high schools to recognize and thank the teachers who have had a positive impact on their life, according to the organization. The awards recognize teachers who go above and beyond, inspiring and connecting with their students, especially important this year given the unusual circumstances.

More information about Crystal Apple Awards, go to www.lnstake.org/crystal-apple-awards.

Joint enforcement operation addresses loud/modified vehicle exhaust and speeding across coastal Orange County

On May 23, the Laguna Beach Police Department participated in a joint enforcement operation along the entire length of coastal Orange County as well as freeway and arterial access points to the coast, utilizing over fifty motorcycle officers and other police officers from the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD), Seal Beach Police Department (SBPD), Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD), Irvine Police Department (IPD), Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD), Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) – Cities of Dana Point and San Clemente, California Highway Patrol (CHP) – Santa Ana and Westminster Offices, as well as four investigators from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and four referees from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) to address loud/modified exhaust vehicles.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBPD

LBPD officers participated in joint enforcement operation to address loud/modified vehicle exhaust and speeding across coastal Orange County

As a result of the May 23 joint operation:

--445 vehicles were stopped for violations

--348 vehicles were cited for vehicle code violations (which includes loud/modified exhaust)

--44 vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee

--16 vehicles were referred to on-site DMV Investigators for possible registration violations

--Four vehicle were cited for exceeding 100 MPH

--Four vehicles were stopped, and the drivers/passengers were arrested for (2) possession/sales of narcotics, (1) unlicensed driver, and (1) DUI

“Loud exhaust and speed violations continue to compromise the safety and quality of life of our residents. Consequently, we are left with no choice but to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement,” said Interim Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “We appreciate this unprecedented collaboration with our law enforcement partners, and we look forward to sustaining this enforcement effort through the end of the year.”

LBPD officers participate in briefing leading up to joint enforcement operation

The Laguna Beach Police Department would like to thank its allied law enforcement and state agency partners for their assistance with this enforcement operation and look forward to further joint operations in the coming months.

Since May 2020, the Laguna Beach Police Department has been conducting loud/modified vehicle exhaust and speeding enforcement operations on Laguna Beach roadways. Over the last 12 months, the Laguna Beach Police Department has issued over 2,700 citations to mitigate these violations, and in turn, help improve safety and quality of life for our residents.

Library to host reading of winning poems for the John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest

Laguna Beach Library’s Public Reading of Winning Poems for the 23rd Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest will take place virtually at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Poets of all ages were invited to submit up to two original poems – each poem could be no longer than 25 lines including spaces between stanzas.

The theme this year was “Between the Clouds and Sea.”

The contest is named after John Gardiner who was a beloved local poet and former Master of Ceremonies of the program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The late John Gardiner, beloved poet

Prizes of up to $100 in gift certificates will be awarded in five age categories, and winning poems will be published in a booklet.

Master of Ceremonies Michael Sprake will host the recognition event, during which the winning poets are invited to read their poems to the community.

The contest is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

This traditional event will be via Zoom and is open to the public by registration only. If you would like to register, please contact library staff at ocpl.lagunabeach@occr.ocgov.com.

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features “Move Spring” app and silent auction June 19 and 20

Laguna Beach High School’s Walking for Water Club focuses on raising money to build wells and providing education to people living in West Africa (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana) and India.

“As of this year, our clubs have raised enough money to build 35 wells in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and in India,” says Tess Brobeck. “To fund these wells, each year our club hosts a ‘walk’ to raise money. In the past, our walks have been held at the LBHS track where we have a silent auction, food, music, and games for children.”

However, 2020 changed everything.

Last year when COVID hit, they had to find another way to host their event virtually. “Our virtual event was very successful, so we are planning on hosting another virtual walk this year, but hope to make it even better!” Tess says.

“Originally, our project started on the East Coast in Leesburg, Virginia, by our youth project coordinator. The pandemic has allowed our club on the West Coast to connect online with the club on the East Coast. Both coasts have been working very hard to collaborate with each other on how to execute this year’s walk.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walking for Water Club pre-pandemic

This walk will be a bit different than last year’s walk. They will be hosting a virtual event on their website where people can participate in our silent auction, watch videos put together by club members, and directly donate to the cause.

They have decided to step up the silent auction items this year.

“In both the West and East Coast club, we have students who are very creative and love to express their creativity through art,” explains Tess. “These students each got a watering can/bucket to paint on to illustrate their creativity.

“The purpose of making the medium on the watering can is to tie their artwork back to the cause they are supporting. For the club in Laguna Beach, we have even gotten local artists to contribute and make artwork either on watering cans or on a different medium inspired by the cause of walking for water. All of these beautifully decorated pieces of artwork will be available to bid on during our virtual event that is set to take place from June 19-20th this year!”

This year, the club offers something new for participants.

Although these silent auction items already make this year’s walk unique, they didn’t want to stop there. They want people to be able to experience how they walk themselves.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The money earned from the walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya

“To do this, club members from both coasts have been working on creating an app that will be available in the app store on May 15, 2021,” says Tess. “Our app is called Move Spring and it is for anyone who would like to physically participate in our walk. Once you download the app, you can start walking, hiking, or jogging and our app will count how many miles you have walked. The goal for all club members is to walk 20 miles over two days (June 19-20).”

Of course, not everyone has to walk the full 20 miles, but the club wants to encourage everyone to get outside and walk as much as possible for a good cause. The app will also show other participants and how far they have walked in comparison to others. Walkers will reach various checkpoints that could have either a fact about the club or a video from a club member that goes into detail on exactly what they are raising money for this year.

“Our app also will have a direct place for participants to donate to our cause,” says Tess. “We want to encourage everyone to get out of their houses, bring their families, and walk on June 19th to the 20th!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Walking for Water event raises funds to continue to educate the children in the communities in which wells have already been established

“Along with me, all of my fellow club members are truly committed to making a difference and have been brainstorming ideas and working on this app since the beginning of this school year in September. As our virtual walk approaches, we want to reach out to others and spread the word.”

The money earned from this walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya. The pipeline is being installed to extend usage to seven Maasai villages, benefiting 7,000 people. The club is also looking to put two water wells in Northern India in a Tibetian Village and in Southern India.

“Additionally, the Walking for Water event raises funding to continue to educate the children in the communities in which we’ve already established wells,” says Tess. “All contributions from this year’s event will go towards these projects.”

For more information, go to www.lbhswalkingforwater.org.

You can also contact Tess at tess.brobeck@lbusd.org or Susan Hough, the club’s youth project coordinator, at susan@livingyourgifts.com or (703) 505-5152.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestartpark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Saturday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Be prepared to walk on uneven, rocky, rough terrain. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Love birds, but need help identifying them? Join a Crystal Cove State Park bird expert on a guided end-of-spring bird walk on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m. Tour both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and Spring migrants on this loving early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater. (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the campground.) $15 day-use fee. Among the birds, you might spot are Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove/.

For a trail map, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level used to be as high as the cliffs on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the stoplight Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy the setting sun and the rusing full moon on this guided blufftop walk at Crystal Cove State Park on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist and search for dolphins and seabirds, while watching the sunset. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the stoplight Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).