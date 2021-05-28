NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Music in the Park is back 052821

Music in the Park is back – but at the Festival of Arts, not Bluebird Park, for safety reasons

There’s been some confusion recently about the City’s announcement that Music in the Park is back this summer – because while the event is back, its location has changed. The beloved concert series will take place on the Festival of Arts grounds instead of at Bluebird Park this summer. Entry will be free for Laguna residents.

Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl explains: “Due to the COVID pandemic, the City Council canceled all outdoor concerts in early March. The Arts Commission, which organizes, facilitates, and funds concerts at Bluebird Park, then received and recommended a proposal from the Festival of Arts to present Music in the Park at the Festival grounds.

“This was approved by the City Council on May 18. At the Festival, the number of attendees can be monitored and there are adequate bathroom and handwashing facilities. The large proscenium stage and backstage facilities help keep performers safe.”

Music in LA Sound Machine

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

LA Sound Machine performs at past Music in the Park concert 

 The City will be offering a free trolley service from Bluebird Park to the Festival of Arts on the day of the concerts. The dedicated trolley services will run in loop from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The concerts will be held on July 18, July 25, August 8, and August 25 from 1-2:30 p.m.

“This is a wonderful collaboration [of funds and resources] because it brings the arts, the artists, and the community together,” says Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR for the Festival of Arts.

The lineup of performers is as follows:

--July 18: Upstream (Caribbean)

--July 25: Woodie and the Longboards (Surf)

--August 8: LA Sound Machine (Gloria Estefan)

--August 25: Tom Nolan (R&B)

“The City will be facilitating and funding the performers and the Festival will be providing sound and audio services as well as staffing,” Poeschl said. “The Festival of Arts is providing tables and chairs at no cost, on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can bring their own snacks and beverages in a cooler or basket.”

Alcohol is allowed for those 21 and older.

“It’s also a great opportunity for locals to view the work of more than 100 artists exhibiting,” Poeschl adds.

Music in locals

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Locals enjoying past Music in the Park concert 

There are several other venues in town that will offer musical events in the months to come.

--Performances every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening at the Promenade (funded partly through a donation)

--July 1, experience “Soundwalk” by Ellen Reid at Heisler Park a temporary sound installation

--Circus Bella at the Cobblestones September 25 (postponed from 2020)

Also, happily, the Arts Commission is moving forward with plans to present Sunset Serenades, starting on September 3 at 5:30 p.m. in Heisler Park. 

In addition, the Commission has reserved the Festival of Arts grounds on October 23 and with the assistance of a donation will be hosting a “Welcome Home” concert. This offering is intended to provide an opportunity for Laguna friends and neighbors to reconnect.

“We expect to return Music in the Park to Bluebird Park in 2022,” Poeschl confirms.

 

