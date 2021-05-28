NewLeftHeader

Council to interview applicants 052821

Council to interview applicants, appoint members to several commissions, committees

By SARA HALL

City Council will interview a number of applicants and appoint members to several commissions and committees next week.

As the only matter on the agenda during the regular meeting on Tuesday (June 1), Council will vote on 20 appointments (and one alternate) for seats on the Planning Commission, Arts Commission, Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee, Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, and Personnel Board. Interviews and appointments will be conducted virtually.

Each member appointed on Tuesday will serve a two-year term, starting on July 1. 

With 11 applicants, the Housing and Human Services Committee appears to be the most popular, although it’s last on the agenda. 

Council will interview each applicant and appoint five residents to the nine-member committee. Currently, only seven seats are filled with three members’ terms expiring. The group is tasked with assessing housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, providing input on the city’s Housing Element of the General Plan, informing and make recommendations to the City Council and other community leaders, and increasing community awareness of programs to fill these needs. 

Applicants are: Joy Berry, Alec Bollhagen (also applied to the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee), Ketta Brown, Sam Goldstein (incumbent), Jayne Herring, Barbara McMurray, Lauren Michaels, Laura Sauers (incumbent), Jacquie Schaefgen, Doug Vogel, and Gianna Wurzl.

The Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee received 10 applications. Council will appoint four residents and one alternate to the nine-member group, which advises the council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning, and preparedness. 

Applicants are: Shelly Bennecke (incumbent, but only eligible to be reappointed as an alternate because she is currently serving on the Environmental Sustainability Committee), Alec Bollhagen (also applied to HHSC), Thomas Gibbs (incumbent), David Horne (incumbent), Jill Lockhart, Catherine Major, Edward Mousally (incumbent), Sonny Myers (incumbent), Bill Niccum, and Peter Steinbach.

Five applications were submitted to the Arts Commission and the council will fill four open seats on the seven-member panel. Four of the seven members must be actively participating in the arts. The commissioners are compensated in the amount of $137 per month. The Arts Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the council in all matters pertaining to the artistic aspects of the city. Additionally, commissioners recommend the adoption of such ordinances, rules, and regulations as they may deem necessary for the administration and preservation of the fine/performing arts of the community. One of the major projects of the Commission is the City’s Cultural Arts Plan.

Of the five people who applied, four are the incumbents whose terms are expiring: Michael Ervin, Pat Kollenda, Suzanne Mellor, and Adam Schwerner. The fifth applicant is Michael Ray.

Another handful of residents applied to the Personnel Board, the city’s three-member board that hears appeals relative to any disciplinary action, dismissal, demotion, reduction in pay, or suspension. Council will interview five applicants and appoint four (three members and one alternate) to the board.

Applicants are: Dawn Knepper (incumbent), Alex Kweskin, Karyn Philippsen (incumbent), Cindy Shopoff, and Terri Smith.

The Planning Commission received four applications for two open seats. The commission is a five-member body tasked with reviewing and advising the council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within city limits. As such, the commission reviews and recommends action on the development and amendment of the general plan, zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations, and special projects related to land use planning.

Planning Commissioners serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392 per month. 

A substantial time commitment averaging four to six hours a week is necessary and certain skills or experience, such as the ability to understand zoning regulations and/or experience in land use planning, is desirable. Meetings may be four or more hours long and require a great deal of preparation time. Commissioners are also expected to visit sites and review project proposals prior to the meeting, as well as attend special project workshops. 

Applicants are: Brooks Atwood, Imer Bauta, Steven Goldman (incumbent), and Susan McLintock Whitin (incumbent).

The Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee is the only group to receive just one application. Council will interview Gianfranco Pagliara and staff is recommending his appointment to the seven-member committee. The panel acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan, and traffic complaints.

The council agenda is available online here. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 94984408769#. 

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may speak in person in Council Chambers by entering the chambers through the rear door, speak on your subject of interest, and immediately exit through the front door. A face covering must be worn while in the chambers, including while speaking.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on May 28 (the business day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments. 

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on June 1 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on June, council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

 

