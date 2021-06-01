NewLeftHeader

City of Hope to hold “Topping Off” 060121

City of Hope to hold “Topping Off” ceremony

The public is invited to join City of Hope Orange County for a virtual “Topping Off” ceremony for the Lennar Foundation Cancer Center on Thursday, June 3 at 3 p.m.

The ceremony marks the transition from building the foundational structure to bringing the interiors to life. The future 190,000-square-foot center, located on 11 acres at FivePoint’s Great Park, will bring best-in-class cancer care, pioneering research, and lifesaving treatment to the county’s 3.2 million residents.

City of Hope Walker

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

President, City of Hope Orange County Annette Walker

Notables expected to be in attendance include Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County; Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County; Congresswoman Katie Porter (CA-45); and Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan, among others.

To hear about the future of cancer care, register to attend the virtual ceremony at https://event.cityofhope.org/irvinetoppingoff.

 

