 Volume 13, Issue 44  |  June 1, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 060121

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

June 1, 2021

From Ana to Wanda: The hurricane season begins back east

Dennis 5Once again Catalina Eddy came to town just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend, which means three days of gloom with wet and clammy mornings and minimal afternoon sun – and we still have June to deal with. With all the crowds in town it was a good time to hibernate for three days.

Beginning June 3, the sun will set at 8 p.m. or later until about July 2, and the earliest sunrise will occur at 5:41 a.m. from June 4-10.

Now it’s June, and this month is our cloudiest month of the year with only about 50-55 percent possible sunshine, compliments of the annual visit from June Gloom. June is a dry month with an average of only around a tenth of an inch of precipitation, and that is usually from heavy drizzle that accompanies the thicker marine layer days. Our wettest June occurred in 1993 with nearly an inch of rain (0.93 to be exact) from a late-season potent Pacific cold front.

The normal hi-lo June air temp is 74-60. Our hottest June temp was 101 on June 10, 1979, June 16, 1981, and June 24, 1990, and our coolest June temp was 49 on June 4, 1953. Normal June ocean temps are around 65-68 degrees with the warmest reading of 81 degrees on June 16, 1981, and the coolest at 58 on June 10, 1991. Today the ocean temp is about 65 in Laguna.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts today and runs through November 30 later this year. There’s already been one named tropical disturbance back in mid-May and that was tropical storm Ana, but she formed way out in the Atlantic and posed no threat to any land mass. 

The 2021 list for named storms in the Atlantic is as follows: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Erica, Fabian, Grace, Henri, Isabel, Juan, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor, and Wanda. In the Atlantic they don’t use the letters Q, U, X, Y, or Z. Remember, last year’s mega La Nina popped out a total of 30 named systems, eclipsing the 2005 record with 28 such storms. This year will most likely ease up a bit because the La Nina is weakening as we move into a more neutral zone, so they might only make it to Victor or Wanda, but lest we forget, it only takes one.

Here in the Eastern Pacific there’s also been one named system so far and that was low-end tropical storm Andres and he, too, did not affect any land mass as he was very short lived at 48 hours, having been quickly torn apart by upper atmospheric shear winds. The Eastern Pacific’s season also runs through November 30. The list of names for the 2021 season here in the Pacific are as follows: Andres, Blanca, Carlos, Dolores, Enrique, Felicia, Guillermo, Hilda, Ignacio, Jimena, Kevin, Linda, Marty, Nora, Olaf, Patricia, Rick, Sandra, Terry, Vivian, Waldo, Xina, York, and Zelda. Here in the Pacific we use all letters except for Q. We only used the entire alphabet in 1992, a busy El Nino season. It should be near an average season as we move into a more neutral zone. Stay tuned on that one. Have a safe and healthy week and we’ll get together again on Friday. 

ALOHA!

 

