NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 44  |  June 1, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Sparky 060121

Meet Pet of the Week Sparky

Sparky is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old border collie mix who is neutered. Sparky is very active, and needs a secure 6-foot fence wherever he lives. He loves being around other dogs, and looks forward to exploring the outdoors every day. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Sparky adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pet of the Week Sparky

Click on photo for a larger image

Sparky is a great companion to bring on your next adventure 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to its approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.