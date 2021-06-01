NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 44  |  June 1, 2021

You can help save a life 060121

You can help save a life – donate at the  American Red Cross blood drive on Friday

“I’m getting daily reminders from the Red Cross about the importance of achieving our goal of 61 donor appointments in order to alleviate the disastrous short supply of blood,” says ARC/LPC Blood Program Leader Sandy Grim.

On Friday, June 4, the Laguna Presbyterian Church (LPC) and the American Red Cross will hold their second blood drive of the year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in

Tankersley Hall at the church. 

“Sadly, the blood drive is only half full of donor signups,” Grim reports. 

In addition to the usual faithful donors, Grim encourages first-time donors, new residents, and kids coming home from college and home on family vacations to visit relatives to sign up. 

Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 protocols, they cannot accept “walk-ins.”

Sign up at www.redcrossblood.org (use Sponsor Code: lagunap) or visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass (a new tool that allows blood donors to help save lives in less time).

You can church

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Emergency blood shortage. Participate in the blood drive at LPC

“On this Memorial Day weekend, I was reminded of the bloodied, wounded, soldiers I met while doing a Hollywood USO trip during the Vietnam War,” says Grim. “I toured the ICUs and Burn Wards of our American hospitals where they were sent until they were stable enough to send back to the States. Our small and mobile group passed the ‘won’t throw up’ test at our first stop and were re-routed to some tough wards, as well as helicoptering into smaller bases who hadn’t seen a USO tour in a while. I also lost hometown friends. My dad and uncles had some chilling stories to tell about their WW2 tours once I shared my story. We must pause to remember and thank those who sacrificed their bodies and lives.” 

It is also recommended that you download the Blood Donor App. Get your digital donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your life-saving donations, view your blood pressure, and follow your donation on its way to a hospital. All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will also receive a free T-shirt.

All COVID safety precautions, cleanings, etc. will be enforced. 

Bring your ID, drink plenty of fluids, and eat well before coming in to donate.

Please spread the word to family and friends.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

For more information or questions, contact Sandy Grim at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 735-7930.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.