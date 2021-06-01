NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 44  |  June 1, 2021

LOCA Arts challenge celebrates Summer Sea-Sun 060121

LOCA Arts challenge celebrates Summer Sea-Sun

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing their photos, and photos of their artwork, that follows fun and easy themes. 

LOCA Arts ocean

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA Arts

Sandy Toes by Wendy Wirth

“We want every type of artist to be involved,” said artist and LOCA board member Lisa Mansour, “From first-timers to professional artists, we love seeing everyone’s creativity shine through.”

The newest challenge is Summer Sea-Sun, featuring images of summer surf throughout June, summer sunsets in July, and summer sea life in August.

LOCA Arts towel

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA Arts

Mint box painting by Lisa Mansour

All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography, and sculpture. To participate in June, post photos or images of your summer surf artworks to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge. 

For more information, go to www.LOCAarts.org, follow @locaarts on Instagram, or call (949) 363-4700.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.