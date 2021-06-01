NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 44  |  June 1, 2021

Crew and cast members of LBHS virtual play 060121

Crew and cast members of LBHS virtual play The Addams Family deserve kudos

By DIANNE RUSSELL

One can imagine that even in the best of times, putting together a play is a monumental challenge. However, picture the endless obstacles when cast members aren’t allowed to be in the same room to rehearse and film the final performance. It seems impossible, but the crew and cast of Laguna Beach High School’s production of The Addams Family: Quarantined Concert Edition did just that! 

The LBHS cast and crew overcame many hurdles to ultimately come up with the finished product, and the students deserve to be celebrated for their diligence. 

From Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 13, the play will be available online. To purchase tickets, click here.

Jennifer Bullington, who did the marketing for the play, says, “The students have been very hands on in this production. I don’t think anyone understands how much hard work went into this.” 

Crew and Zoom

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rehearsing via Zoom

The Addams Family is a musical the kids wanted to do for a while,” says Bullington. “We were lucky that there was a version of it available to be performed in isolation. It is rewritten from the Broadway show to allow for social distancing and Zoom performances. The cast couldn’t be in the same room much less with an audience. This isn’t a full play, it’s the concert version performed in isolation.” 

Producer and Director Celena DelPizzo-Howell says, “What these students and the production team have accomplished is truly remarkable, and I couldn’t be more proud. As an LBHS Theatre alumna and having 11 years’ experience working within the Theatre department, this program holds a very special place in my heart.” 

Since the cast couldn’t rehearse in person, one of the challenges was doing scenes together when they couldn’t be together. In what seems like an impossible situation, they recorded their voices and then they were edited together.

Crew and Mr Addams

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gomez Addams – Joe Hovanesian 

“The phrase ‘You can do hard things’ is painted on the ground at Top of the World Elementary School,” says Music Director Amanda Bistolfo. “Whenever I walk on to the campus on Thursdays and see these words, I immediately think about The Addams Family. What a crazy project! Who are we to think we could put on a filmed musical in two months? And yet, we did. The unusual nature of this project demanded the best of our creativity, flexibility, and perseverance.” 

The 17 cast members each recorded themselves individually singing their parts from their homes. These vocal tracks were mixed together to create the chorus. Then each student had to video themselves lip syncing and dancing to their recordings. Each video file and vocal recording from each student for each song was then layered together on screen. 

Insights into the production:

--The speaking scenes were all filmed at the same time on Zoom. 

--In the end they had 712 clips, and it took 60 hours of editing to put it together! 

--The costumes were all handed out from the LBHS costume shop so the kids could get dressed and do makeup at home. 

--They made sure each student had the lighting they needed at home by purchasing ring lights.

Crew and trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

More Zoom rehearsing 

“Never did I think that I would ever…choreograph a musical via Zoom!” says Choreographer Sabrina Harper. “What a journey this has been over the last six weeks. After the pandemic shut down our 2020 production of Beauty And The Beast, I was very excited to receive the call from Celena asking to be part of the creative team for The Addams Family, and have the chance to work again with the talented students at LBHS.” 

Congratulations to the cast and crew

Cast: Gomez Addams – Joe Hovanesian, Morticia Addams – Shelby Thomas, Wednesday Addams – Claire Tigner, Lucas Beineke – Charlie Besso, Alice Beineke/Ancestor – Lila Goldstein, Mal Beineke – Luka Salib, Uncle Fester – Oliver Zinn, Pugsley Addams – Brooke Lattin, Grandma Addams – Harley Firouz, Lurch – Will Neukomm, Lupe Addams – Scarlett Wheaton, Addams Ancestor – Sydney Alderson, Addams Ancestor – Ayla Keller, Addams Ancestor – Hannah Le, Addams Ancestor – Anneka Neukomm, Addams Ancestor – Amanda Nguyen, Addams Ancestor – Dahlia Tarazi.

Production Assistant – Nicolette Firouz.

Music Assistants –Hannah Le, Shelby Thomas, and Claire Tigner.

Dance Captains – Lila Goldstein and Dahlia Tarazi.

Don’t miss the chance to see this production – a result of the talent and tenacity of these amazing LBHS students.

Click here for tickets.

 

