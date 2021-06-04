NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 060421

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

June 4, 2021

Get set for later sunsets

Dennis 5Starting today, June 4, the sun will set at 8 p.m. or later until July 20.

Local ocean temps are still hovering in the low 60s, about three degrees below normal for the date. Historically, we’ve actually had four years where the water temp never made it to 70 degrees: 1959, 1973, 1989, and 1991. Of course those were years with strong La Nina events in place. The year 2005 saw only two days with 70-degree temps and 2010 had only five. The enemy La Nina was also responsible for those chilly temps. 

After a fairly active May for surf, the new month has taken over where May left off with yet another healthy Southern Hemisphere pulse.

It’s looking like a pretty sure bet at this point that the 2020-21 rainy season will end up being the third driest on record here in Laguna. As of today, June 4, the season’s total is at 4.35 inches, and as of today the entire state is under some form of drought as we enter the driest four months of the year.

The entire Desert Southwest is under the extreme to exceptional drought category as summer monsoonal rains last season were pretty much a no-show from July 1 to September 15, that region’s “rainy season.” That period usually sees around 60 percent of their annual rainfall, which is scanty in the first place, as rainfall amounts were roughly 15-20 percent of summer normal totals, making the 2020 monsoon season the driest ever. As we gradually shift into a more neutral zone, hopefully there will be a marked increase in thunderstorm activity over that region.

In early August of 1984 we saw one of our biggest hurricane swells on record, definitely in my top five, from Category 5 Hurricane Estelle. Brooks Street’s Second Reef sets were up to 12-15 ft and Newport’s Wedge had some 20 footers. The mammoth swell lasted four days thanks to Estelle’s slow forward speed of 6 mph as she plowed to the NW and NNW just inside our swell window. Her waves didn’t even affect San Diego breaks as that area faces due west, and here there were waves coming in at such a severe angle you didn’t even know there was a giant swell going on until about San Onofre, where the beaches face more to the SW and SSW. Conditions for the entire swell were epic with sunny skies and temps in the low 80s at the beach, with water temps in the low to mid- 70s with nary a breath of wind the whole time. There was a full moon at that time with clear mild nights, so guys were surfing some spots at 11 p.m. It was so bright from the moon they could see what they were doing. 

Rounding out my Top Five list of giant Baja swells was Category 5 Hurricane Linda in September of 1997 during arguably the strongest El Nino event of the 20th century, right up there with the 1982-83 event. Linda became at that time the strongest hurricane on record in the Eastern Pacific, with sustained winds of 184 mph and gusts of up to 225 as she entered our swell window. On September 15 her waves invaded Southern California with an air temp of 90 and a water temp of 77 with totally glassy conditions. Of course the swell hit on a Monday. Do you think any surfer in Laguna showed up for school that day? Only six bookworms made it to class that day. How smart can they be? Am I not a good role model?

Have a wonderful weekend, ALOHA!

 

