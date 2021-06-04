Music in the Park is back – but at the Festival of Arts, not Bluebird Park, for safety reasons

There’s been some confusion recently about the City’s announcement that Music in the Park is back this summer – because while the event is back, its location has changed. The beloved concert series will take place on the Festival of Arts grounds instead of at Bluebird Park this summer. Entry will be free for Laguna residents.

Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl explains: “Due to the COVID pandemic, the City Council canceled all outdoor concerts in early March. The Arts Commission, which organizes, facilitates, and funds concerts at Bluebird Park, then received and recommended a proposal from the Festival of Arts to present Music in the Park at the Festival grounds.

“This was approved by the City Council on May 18. At the Festival, the number of attendees can be monitored and there are adequate bathroom and handwashing facilities. The large proscenium stage and backstage facilities help keep performers safe.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

LA Sound Machine performs at past Music in the Park concert

The City will be offering a free trolley service from Bluebird Park to the Festival of Arts on the day of the concerts. The dedicated trolley services will run in loop from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The concerts will be held on July 18, July 25, August 8, and August 25 from 1-2:30 p.m.

“This is a wonderful collaboration [of funds and resources] because it brings the arts, the artists, and the community together,” says Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR for the Festival of Arts.

The lineup of performers is as follows:

--July 18: Upstream (Caribbean)

--July 25: Woodie and the Longboards (Surf)

--August 8: LA Sound Machine (Gloria Estefan)

--August 22: Tom Nolan (R&B)

“The City will be facilitating and funding the performers and the Festival will be providing sound and audio services as well as staffing,” Poeschl said. “The Festival of Arts is providing tables and chairs at no cost, on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can bring their own snacks and beverages in a cooler or basket.”

Alcohol is allowed for those 21 and older.

“It’s also a great opportunity for locals to view the work of more than 100 artists exhibiting,” Poeschl adds.

There are several other venues in town that will offer musical events in the months to come.

--Performances every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening at the Promenade (funded partly through a donation)

--July 1, experience “Soundwalk” by Ellen Reid at Heisler Park a temporary sound installation

--Circus Bella at the Cobblestones September 25 (postponed from 2020)

Also, happily, the Arts Commission is moving forward with plans to present Sunset Serenades, starting on September 3 at 5:30 p.m. in Heisler Park.

In addition, the Commission has reserved the Festival of Arts grounds on October 23 and with the assistance of a donation will be hosting a “Welcome Home” concert. This offering is intended to provide an opportunity for Laguna friends and neighbors to reconnect.

“We expect to return Music in the Park to Bluebird Park in 2022,” Poeschl confirms.

Pageant of the Masters invites community to give the gift of living pictures to local charitable organizations

Pageant of the Masters at Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is proud to once again provide the opportunity for patrons to gift tickets to the world-famous performance of “living pictures” with the Masters at Giving program. Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated over 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable organizations in the Southern California area.

“Our Masters at Giving program provides a memorable evening to charities and nonprofit groups who might not otherwise experience the Pageant of the Masters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR, Festival of Arts. “This year, our list of charitable organizations includes COVID-19 frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans’ groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, and mentoring programs.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dean Peterson (rest in peace), Dave Connell (rest in peace), and Richard Moore – American Legion

Masters at Giving offers the opportunity to give a group of tickets to charitable organizations in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl. Tickets are $40 each and will also admit the group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the 2021 performance of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories today by visiting http://www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

“We would like to thank past contributors who have provided tickets to these nonprofit and charitable associations,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should be able to reconnect and immerse themselves with the arts, and with the help of our patrons and donors we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible.

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-September 3, 2021. Tickets start at $30 per person. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

LHBS incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts to be held on June 11

Laguna Beach High School will be hosting incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts on Friday, June 11.

The schedule including the time and facility is included below. If you have any question about athletic tryouts, the head coaches’ contact information can be found at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/coaches.

You are also welcome to email Athletic Director Lance Neal with any questions at lneal@lbusd.org.

Boys Basketball, 8-10 a.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Cross Country, 9-11 a.m., Stadium Track

Boys Volleyball, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Gym

Boys Soccer, 10-11 a.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Lacrosse, 11 a.m.-noon, Stadium

Football, Noon-1 p.m., Stadium

Girls Soccer, 1-2 p.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Water Polo, 2-3 p.m., Pool

Boys & Girls Golf, 3-4 p.m., Ben Brown’s

Softball, 3-4 p.m., Stadium Field

Baseball, 3-5 p.m., Baseball Field

Boys & Girls Tennis, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Courts

Girls Volleyball, 4-5:30 p.m., North Gym

Girls Basketball, 5-7 p.m., Dugger Gym

Boys and Girls Club invites community to “Come Together” Gala on June 12

The Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been serving the community since 1952, yet, never has there been a greater need for the Club’s critical work as our children and youth heal from a challenging year, both academically and social-emotionally.

All funds raised during the Come Together Gala on June 12th at the Montage will go directly towards programming so that the club can reach more students who have been suffering the adverse effects of isolation and distance learning. In the wake of recent learning and mentorship deficits, CEO Pam Estes notes that there has not ever been a time in her life when the Club’s calling “to help young people thrive” has been more apparent.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach student shares her balloon design

This event is an opportunity for citizens, parents, and community leaders of Laguna Beach to Come Together to converse, inspire, and heal through community in a relaxed setting. BGCLB recognizes the importance of both individuals and business entities to unify towards a higher good for the kids. The health of Laguna Beach and its future generations are impacted by the well-being and voice of our current students.

Guests are invited to go back in time donning “groovy threads.” There will be fun outfits from the Summer of Love, Woodstock, Twiggy, Valley of the Dolls, the Beatles, Madmen, and perhaps some 60s icons or heroes. Although over 50 years have passed since this exciting decade, the theme could not be better suited for today – as we find ourselves in a time of social upheaval and activism. Similarly, the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach addresses the Laguna Beach community’s quest to embrace inclusion, diversity, equity, and access through both its programs and volunteerism opportunities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Club student plants seeds in the garden

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. on the ocean view lawn for a cocktail reception featuring creative cuisine, beverages, and a fun silent auction. Longtime and well-loved Laguna Beach musical talent John Huessentstamm shall be performing acoustic guitar. He has been touted by Jimmy Haslip as, “One of the best guitarists I’ve ever worked with.” Guests get to listen to his talents while dining on an incredible surf and turf dinner.

The live auction features sought after exotic travel offerings including a first-class trip to Lake Como, Italy, a health retreat at Canyon Ranch Wellness, Dinner for 10 at Studio, a Staycation at the Montage, a seven-night stay at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, and more.

After dinner, it is time for Laguna Beach supporters to dance to hits by “Hard Day’s Night.” This top-rated touring Beatle’s tribute band has been wowing crowds with their precise performances and costumes since 1996

The event promises to be a joyful experience for all who attend. Table sponsorships for businesses, individuals, and families begin at $5,000 and include visibility and recognition.

For more information on this special event, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or michellef@bgclaguna.org.

Library to host reading of winning poems for the John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest on Saturday

Laguna Beach Library’s Public Reading of Winning Poems for the 23rd Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest will take place virtually at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Poets of all ages were invited to submit up to two original poems – each poem could be no longer than 25 lines including spaces between stanzas.

The theme this year was “Between the Clouds and Sea.”

The contest is named after John Gardiner who was a beloved local poet and former Master of Ceremonies of the program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The late John Gardiner, beloved poet

Prizes of up to $100 in gift certificates will be awarded in five age categories, and winning poems will be published in a booklet.

Master of Ceremonies Michael Sprake will host the recognition event, during which the winning poets are invited to read their poems to the community.

The contest is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

This traditional event will be via Zoom and is open to the public by registration only. If you would like to register, please contact library staff at ocpl.lagunabeach@occr.ocgov.com.

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features “Move Spring” app and silent auction June 19 and 20

Laguna Beach High School’s Walking for Water Club focuses on raising money to build wells and providing education to people living in West Africa (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana) and India.

“As of this year, our clubs have raised enough money to build 35 wells in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and in India,” says Tess Brobeck. “To fund these wells, each year our club hosts a ‘walk’ to raise money. In the past, our walks have been held at the LBHS track where we have a silent auction, food, music, and games for children.”

However, 2020 changed everything.

Last year when COVID hit, they had to find another way to host their event virtually. “Our virtual event was very successful, so we are planning on hosting another virtual walk this year, but hope to make it even better!” Tess says.

“Originally, our project started on the East Coast in Leesburg, Virginia, by our youth project coordinator. The pandemic has allowed our club on the West Coast to connect online with the club on the East Coast. Both coasts have been working very hard to collaborate with each other on how to execute this year’s walk.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walking for Water Club pre-pandemic

This walk will be a bit different than last year’s walk. They will be hosting a virtual event on their website where people can participate in our silent auction, watch videos put together by club members, and directly donate to the cause.

They have decided to step up the silent auction items this year.

“In both the West and East Coast club, we have students who are very creative and love to express their creativity through art,” explains Tess. “These students each got a watering can/bucket to paint on to illustrate their creativity.

“The purpose of making the medium on the watering can is to tie their artwork back to the cause they are supporting. For the club in Laguna Beach, we have even gotten local artists to contribute and make artwork either on watering cans or on a different medium inspired by the cause of walking for water. All of these beautifully decorated pieces of artwork will be available to bid on during our virtual event that is set to take place from June 19-20th this year!”

This year, the club offers something new for participants.

Although these silent auction items already make this year’s walk unique, they didn’t want to stop there. They want people to be able to experience how they walk themselves.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The money earned from the walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya

“To do this, club members from both coasts have been working on creating an app that will be available in the app store on May 15, 2021,” says Tess. “Our app is called Move Spring and it is for anyone who would like to physically participate in our walk. Once you download the app, you can start walking, hiking, or jogging and our app will count how many miles you have walked. The goal for all club members is to walk 20 miles over two days (June 19-20).”

Of course, not everyone has to walk the full 20 miles, but the club wants to encourage everyone to get outside and walk as much as possible for a good cause. The app will also show other participants and how far they have walked in comparison to others. Walkers will reach various checkpoints that could have either a fact about the club or a video from a club member that goes into detail on exactly what they are raising money for this year.

“Our app also will have a direct place for participants to donate to our cause,” says Tess. “We want to encourage everyone to get out of their houses, bring their families, and walk on June 19th to the 20th!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Walking for Water event raises funds to continue to educate the children in the communities in which wells have already been established

“Along with me, all of my fellow club members are truly committed to making a difference and have been brainstorming ideas and working on this app since the beginning of this school year in September. As our virtual walk approaches, we want to reach out to others and spread the word.”

The money earned from this walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya. The pipeline is being installed to extend usage to seven Maasai villages, benefiting 7,000 people. The club is also looking to put two water wells in Northern India in a Tibetian Village and in Southern India.

“Additionally, the Walking for Water event raises funding to continue to educate the children in the communities in which we’ve already established wells,” says Tess. “All contributions from this year’s event will go towards these projects.”

For more information, go to www.lbhswalkingforwater.org.

You can also contact Tess at tess.brobeck@lbusd.org or Susan Hough, the club’s youth project coordinator, at susan@livingyourgifts.com or (703) 505-5152.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Saturday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Be prepared to walk on uneven, rocky, rough terrain. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Love birds, but need help identifying them? Join a Crystal Cove State Park bird expert on a guided end-of-spring bird walk on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m. Tour both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and spring migrants on this loving early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater. (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the campground.) $15 day-use fee. Among the birds you might spot are Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican, and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove/.

For a trail map, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level used to be as high as the cliffs on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-12 pm. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy the setting sun and the rising full moon on this guided blufftop walk at Crystal Cove State Park on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist and search for dolphins and seabirds, while watching the sunset. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales, and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Blessing of the Artists ceremony will take place at the Woman’s Club on June 11

After taking a year off due to the COVID pandemic, all are invited to this year’s Blessing of the Artists, a beautiful and inspiring non-denominational service that helps launch the summer festivals and art community in Laguna.

The Sawdust Festival, Pageant of the Masters, Festival of Arts, and Art-A-Fair are opening again after a year’s absence, and this ceremony brings together many in Laguna who want to support and encourage the artists of Laguna Beach.

Mark your calendar for Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach. A reception will follow.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Blessing of the Artists, 2019

Net-Works Community Church will be the new host for this special event, after St. Catherine of Siena Church hosted it for years. Featured in the service will be music from local musicians, devotionals from church leaders, and personal sharing from several noted Laguna Beach artists, speaking about how spiritual inspiration so dramatically impacts their art.

“Everyone in Laguna is invited to rally around our beloved artists,” said Net-Works Pastor Jay Grant. “It’s going to be a special evening as we look forward to what we believe is going to be a fabulous summer for all the artists in our community.”

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s St.

For more information call Jay at (949) 315-1398 or Pastor Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230.