 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Peace of mind to enjoy summer with Cox

While summer may still be a bit different than years past, there’s one thing we’re all itching to do: travel near and far to enjoy the warmer weather. From a trip to the neighbor’s house for a pool day to a staycation or time away on an actual vacation, Cox Homelife makes it easy to keep an eye on your home and take control of your smart home devices, no matter where you are.

Let’s be honest, though. While the home of the future is seemingly at our fingertips, there are one too many apps to control your devices (different apps for your main security system, door locks, doorbells, light fixtures, security cameras, thermostats, water sensors, smoke alarms, and more). 

What if there was one app that brought all of them together? There is. The Cox Homelife App integrates all of your home monitoring in one place and, to give you added flexibility, you have the freedom to use different products and brands.

Not relishing the idea of running out the door or shuffling the family through the airport this summer? No problem. If you want a relaxing day binge watching TV from the couch, but you still want to see who’s at the door or dim the lights, the Contour Voice Remote is your go-to option. It can share recommendations, pull up a movie, allow you to view your Homelife Camera feed while you watch your show, and set the mood…all with just your voice. Can’t find your remote or smartphone? No worries. The Cox Security touchscreen control panel offers the same options from within your home.

It should be easy to relax and enjoy summer no matter what your plans are. Your technology should be your companion, helping keep watch when you can’t. Because households rely on services like Homelife to protect their homes, it’s important to have access to fast internet speeds. Cox makes gig speeds available to all customers’ households, meaning your peace of mind and the safety of your home and loved ones is possible regardless of distance.

We all know, however, that reliable internet speed is only as good as the reach of your network; Cox Panoramic Wifi powers extremely strong internet connectivity. With it, you will enjoy maximum Wifi coverage and performance. And, with free Advanced Security from Cox, you know your network and Wifi devices will always be protected. It’s a smarter, more personalized way to safeguard your home Wifi network from the dangers that live on the web.

From voice control to easy finger taps on your screen, your smart home should be smart in more ways than one. Homelife from Cox not only provides ease of use from one control hub – but also gives you added peace of mind with 24/7 professionally monitored security. And, with Cox’s recent $10 billion investment project, they are making this possible nationwide – powering our smart homes, smart businesses, and smart communities today and in the future.

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications, and home automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

