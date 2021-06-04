NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Guest Column Ease into the structure 060421

Guest Column

Ease into the structure in your day

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

There’s something in many of us that resists structure – we want the freedom of not having to do something, of being able just to relax.

There’s something to that: freedom and going through our day feeling open and relaxed is really nice!

Unfortunately, that’s not actually how things usually go for most people. We rebel against any structure we create for ourselves, and then things get messy. Which is not a problem…until that messiness causes anxiety and then we run to distractions and comforts. This all leads to a huge mess.

That mess is an opportunity. To practice with the messiness and discomfort. To create structure that will serve you. And to relax into that structure so that it doesn’t have to feel suffocating.

Guest Column Ease into doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Creating structure to serve you

If you’re someone who doesn’t like structure – for example, having a schedule where you have to do something rigidly gives you the howling fantods – then you might question why you need to structure your day at all.

The answer, my friend, is that the structure can serve you and what you’re doing in the world. If you’re a leader, if you’re a creator, if you’re doing anything meaningful…then ask yourself if what you’re doing is served from having no structure.

Let’s take a couple examples:

For myself, I know that writing gets pushed back when I have a lot of smaller things that feel more urgent. Respond to emails and messages! So, I have to block off the writing time. (I’m in my writing block as I write this!) You, my amazing reader, are served by the structure I create for my writing.

Another example: I know a nurse who’s an administrator at a hospital, and her days are filled with crazy busyness…her problem is not having enough space to breathe, not enough space for self-care. So, her team (and the patients at the hospital) would be best served by her creating structure to deal with everything (blocks of time to respond to messages, etc.) but also blocks of time for meditation, going for a walk, resting.

What do you need to make space for that isn’t getting done now, but that you are fully committed to doing?

Creating sacred blocks

Once you’ve gotten clear on what needs some space in your day, block it off on your calendar.

For me, things I’ve created structure for include writing, meditation, inner work practices, reading, exercise, answering emails and messages, and project work.

Create the space for it in your day. Maybe it will be daily at the same time, or daily at different times depending on the day of the week. Maybe it only needs to be once a week, or three times a week.

Guest Column Ease into sky

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Create sacred blocks of time

Once you’ve created the space in your day, treat it as sacred. This is a space you’ve set aside to serve you and the people you care about. Don’t treat it lightly. Treat it as something that is unmissable and that you care deeply about.

Also think about the space where you’ll do it: do you need a quiet space? Do you want to play music, or have candles, or declutter the space?

Set a reminder, so you don’t miss it. And when you start, set an intention for how you’d like to be during the time you’re doing this. Fully present, open-hearted?

Relaxing into structure

Now that you’ve created this sacred structure…you might notice yourself resisting it. Maybe something about this feels restricting.

This stems from our beliefs about structure. Maybe we feel that structure is rigid, restricting, suffocating, unnecessary, joyless.

Instead, can we look at it as an opportunity to bring joy and delight into our day? Can we feel the freedom in creating this sacred space for ourselves?

Can we practice relaxing into this structure, so that it can be one of the only places in our day when we don’t have to decide what to do, we don’t have to have doubts or debate ourselves, we can just do what we’ve already decided is important?

Try it out: what would it be like to relax into the structure you’ve created, to find the freedom and joy in the structure. See what it’s like to bring the fullness of your being into your commitments.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

