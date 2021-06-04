NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

To Myrna – 65 Years 060421

To Myrna – 65 Years

By Arnie Silverman

The total it is sixty-five.

Where did those years go?

It’s great that we are still alive

With much to see and show.

We have the best of progeny

From our kids to theirs in turn;

All with similar homogeny

With grandiose goals to earn.

We’ve seen much in those many years

Most of it good and bright.

But you’re the one, let’s be clear,

Who made them all a delight.

To Myrna couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Happy Anniversary, Arnie and Myrna

 

