 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Jody Gerber receives LCAD Trustee Choice Award 060421

Jody Gerber receives LCAD Trustee Choice Award

Laguna College of Art + Design is proud to announce that Jody Gerber has received the 2021 Trustee Choice Award. Her painting Illusion was purchased by the LCAD Board of Trustees to be part of the College’s permanent collection. Gerber received her Master of Fine Art degree in Painting at LCAD’s 2021 Commencement ceremony.

“We are very proud of the work produced by all LCAD students and this is one of ways we hope to honor their dedication and commitment to mastering the skills demanded by figurative art,” said Terry Jones, chair of LCAD Board of Trustees. “This will be a tradition that will enrich LCAD’s remarkable permanent collection and inspire each new generation of students.”

Jody Gerber Illusion

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jody Gerber’s “Illusion” painting wins LCAD Trustee Choice Award

The award was initiated in 2020 by LCAD Trustee and alumnus Suzanne Chonette. Graduating students in the Jonathan Burke Fine Art BFA, Baccalaureate, and MFA degree programs are eligible. Work is selected by LCAD Chairs Hope Railey, Betty Shelton, and Peter Zokosky. LCAD trustees then vote to select three finalists and one winner. Gerber was announced at the 2021 LCAD Commencement ceremony.

“It is an honor to be a trustee of LCAD and this is one way I can turn the spotlight on our emerging, extraordinarily talented graduates,” said Chonette. “Jody inspired me with her thoughtful and quietly powerful work that makes the viewer question as they interact with her work.”

“I was honored to be considered among a group of amazing finalists for the LCAD Trustee Choice award,” Gerber said. “Winning this award for 2021 is particularly meaningful to me. As I near the end of a Master of Fine Arts degree, I realize the challenges that lie ahead but also what is attainable. This is a reminder that with effort, great things are possible.”

Years ago, Gerber longed for the opportunity to get a college degree, but her focus was on raising her children. “I pushed through many sleepless nights in order to obtain my academic goals,” she said. “After earning an undergraduate degree, I relocated to Southern California to continue my education. I am grateful for my experience at LCAD and all that I learned from my amazing professors, mentors, and classmates.”

According to Gerber, Illusion is about stepping into the light and coming into view. “Making ourselves vulnerable reminds us of the importance of accepting our imperfections. Are we conscious of our potential? Sometimes we may need to give ourselves permission to feel alive,” she said. 

Gerber hopes her paintings open the opportunity for dialogue about the issues surrounding human trafficking. “As I raise awareness of this criminal act happening all around the world, I hope to give assurance to the survivors and acknowledge that they can be whole again,” she said.

The three Trustee Choice 2021 Honorary Award winners are Jessica Niemeyer, BFA, for Ritual; Holly May Martin, BFA, for Cowgirl in the shadow of the Herd; and Renae Wang, MFA, for Taco Truck.

The 2020 Trustee Choice Award Winner was Pegah Samaie, BFA and MFA LCAD alumnus, for To Love and Obey, which is now exhibited in the lobby of the LCAD Administration Building.

For more information about LCAD, visit www.lcad.edu.

 

