 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

LCAD’s Game Art programs bring home top honors

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) announced both LCAD’s MFA in Game Design and BFA in Game Art programs came away with awards from the 10th Annual IEEE GameSIG Intercollegiate Computer Game Showcase held on May 8.

Bryanna Menard’s thesis project, “You Don’t Look Sick,” won first place, a first in LCAD’s history. The undergraduate team of Elizabeth Miksch, Georgia Muller, Hikari Oishi, Lilith Short, and Heather Wright submitted their Game Jam project, “Trust Me Trust Me Not,” and brought home the Best in Visual Design award. 

Bryanna Menard's thesis project, "You Don't Look Sick," won first place

“As I prepare to retire from my position as Founding Chair of LCAD Game Design MFA and founder of LCAD Game Art BFA programs, I am so proud of our students’ accomplishments during an incredible time of distance and challenge,” said Sandy Appleoff. “Their talent and dedication inspired and awed me, and I know they will continue on building the standard of excellence.”

Menard, who received their MFA in Game Design this year, is Autistic and has managed anxiety, depression, and sensory processing sensitivities; they designed the game so that players can experience a day-in-the-life of a character managing a chronic illness and disability. 

Having managed anxiety and depression, Menard was inspired by Spoon Theory, a personal story by Christine Miserandino about how individuals explain daily management of chronic conditions. They pitched the idea for their thesis project in January 2020. Then the pandemic hit. From their shelter-in-place in Vermont, they worked intensely on the game.

“I had an amazing team of artists and couldn’t have pulled together this game without them,” they said. “As I was playing the game for the competition judges, one of them became very emotional and revealed she is raising a special needs child.”

That one moment of connection alone made the sleepless nights and long days of coursework and project management worth the experience. 

“Moving forward I’m committed to helping drive more inclusivity and accessibility in the game industry,” Menard said. “If this game helps one person feel represented then I’ve done my job as a designer.” 

The Annual IEEE GameSIG Intercollegiate Computer Games Showcase provides student game developers the chance to present their best student-developed video games for judging by an elite panel of video game industry leaders. Finalists demonstrated their games to a large number of students, alumni, and sponsors representing Orange County’s internationally renowned video game industry. 

To play each game, visit the follow links: You Don’t Look Sick (https://brydoescode.itch.io/you-dont-look-sick) and Trust Me, Trust Me Not (https://lefthandedheather.itch.io/trust-me-trust-me-not).

 

