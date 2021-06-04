NewLeftHeader

 June 4, 2021

LPAPA’s 23rd Annual Plein Air Painting 060421

LPAPA’s 23rd Annual Plein Air Painting Invitational is recharged, will take place October 2-10

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) and the Laguna Beach community continue celebrating our town’s plein air legacy. LPAPA faced the obstacles of 2020 and survived. The nonprofit found creative ways to sustain itself and help its artists care for themselves and their families. 

“We believed that through the challenging times, we all needed to stand together to support one another. Together we got through it. Together we kept LPAPA strong,” says Executive Director Rosemary Swimm.

“With our ‘show must go on’ attitude, LPAPA learned to conquer the virtual world and now LPAPA is excited to present a ‘Recharged and Revitalized’ Invitational, combining both physical and virtual elements.

“We will continue to support our artists and our collectors by presenting LPAPA’s 23rd Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational from October 2-10.”

The plein air event is a tradition that was started in 1999. This year the Invitational in-person events will have all COVID protocols in place, as well as simultaneous virtual live-streamed events enabling all near and far to enjoy the many choices.

LPAPA Don Demers

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Don Demers, “Laguna Breakers”

The 2021 Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational features 35 of the nation’s top award-winning plein air artists who are dedicated to painting the landscape and preserving Laguna’s plein air painting legacy and tradition. During the nine-day plein air art festival, the invited artists will paint in and around Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities, coastlines, and canyons. 

There will be opportunities to purchase original paintings created during the week, as well as the chance to meet and greet the artists. The artists will submit what they consider to be their best paintings at the end of the week for the awards judging and the Collectors Gala exhibition.

“LPAPA’s mission, as a nonprofit art organization, is dedicated to preserving Laguna’s rich artistic legacy established by these early plein air artists – who we honor today with our mission and dedication to the plein air painting tradition in Laguna Beach, across the nation, and around the world,” adds Swimm.

The 35 artists participating include: Suzie Baker, Richard Boyer, Carl Bretzke, John Budicin, Saim Caglayan, Rick J. Delanty, Gil Dellinger, Don Demers, Jed Dorsey, Bill Farnsworth, Mark Fehlman, Tatyana Fogarty, Kathleen Hudson, Jane Hunt, Debra Huse, Ryan Jensen, Paul Kratter, Shuang Li, Calvin Liang, Daniel Marshal, David Marty, Jim McVicker, Fernando Micheli, Terry Miura, Dan Mondloch, Ned Mueller, Michael Obermeyer, Scott W. Prior, Anthony Salvo, Aaron Schuerr, Jeff Sewell, Mark Shasha, Michael Situ, Barbara Tapp, and Jove Wang.

“We invite you to join us (physically or virtually) and enjoy art exhibitions, sales, and auctions, watch our nationally recognized artists at work, hear Plein Talks, and participate in special activities,” adds Swimm.

Event highlights Include: Sunday, Oct 3 – Quick Draw Competition; Monday, Oct 4 – Plein Talk with the Artists (Live & Online Art Talk and Q&A’s); Wednesday, Oct 7 – Plein Talk with the Experts (Live & Online Art Talk & Q&A’s); Saturday, Oct 9 – 23rd Annual Collectors Virtual Gala & Art Show Sale/Auction; and Sunday, Oct 10 – Invitational Art Show & Online Sale/Auction. 

For additional information about the events or LPAPA, contact Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s executive director, at (949) 376-3635 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit the website at www.lpapa.org.

 

